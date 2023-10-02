Premier League rumors: Osimhen to Chelsea, Smith Rowe to Villa, Modric to Miami
Today's Premier League rumors include Victor Osimhen linked with Chelsea. Emile Smith Rowe could be on his way out of Arsenal and Lionel Messi wants Luka Modric to join him at Inter Miami.
Premier League rumors: Victor Osimhen to Chelsea
Victor Osimhen's future with Napoli has been uncertain ever since the club posted some controversial posts mocking him on social media. It is no surprise that. the player would want out of the club because of this and he could be on his way to the Premier League.
The Mirror has reported that "Chelsea are finally optimistic they will net a credible fee for Romelu Lukaku next summer as they prepare to explore a January deal for Victor Osimhen."
The Blues have never really replaced Didier Drogba to lead their attacking line. It was thought that Lukaku would be his successor. However, he now appears to be set to join AS Roma permanently after joining them on loan for this season.
Osimhen could be the striker that Mauricio Pochettino's side are looking for. The Nigerian was inspirational in helping Napoli win Serie A last season and he has already hit the ground running in this campaign, scoring five goals in seven league appearances.
Premier League rumors: Emile Smith Rowe to Aston Villa
Emile Smith Rowe is not getting the game time that a player of his quality deserves at Arsenal. He has made just two appearances as a substitute for the Gunners this season in the Premier League.
A few years ago, Smith Rowe was one of the stars at the Emirates. During the 2021-22 campaign, he played 33 times and scored 10 goals in the Premier League. He was also capped three times for England but has not played for the Three Lions in over a year.
It looks like it is the right time for Smith Rowe to depart Mikel Arteta's side in search of regular playing time. According to 90min, "Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle all keeping tabs on the situation." All of these are solid Premier League sides that Smith Rowe could make a real impact for.
Premier League rumors: Luka Modric to Inter Miami
Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Luka Modric has been linked with Inter Miami recently. It now appears that the Herons' star man Lionel Messi would welcome the Real Madrid player at the club.
Former Los Blancos forward Pedja Mijatovic gave an update on Modric in an interview with Cadena Ser. Mijatovic revealed that Modric, "has received offers from the United States, from many teams and from this one in particular. He already had the one in Saudi Arabia but he wanted to stay in Madrid.
"Messi himself has personally been interested in the possibility. In Croatia, a few days ago, Modric met (David) Beckham, where they were eating."
It would certainly be an exciting prospect to see Modric playing alongside the ex-Barcelona players Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in MLS.