Premier League rumors: Phillips to Arsenal, Bowen to Liverpool, Inacio to United
Today's Premier League rumors include Kalvin Philips being linked with Arsenal, Liverpool are targeting Jarrod Bowen and Manchester United want to sign Goncalo Inacio.
Premier League rumors: Kalvin Philips to Arsenal
It seems unlikely that Manchester City would sell to a side that is a Premier League title challenger. However, they have done it in the past by allowing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to leave the club for Arsenal.
Now according to Fichajes, "Arsenal are determined to strengthen their midfield during the upcoming winter transfer window and have identified Kalvin Phillips as a leading candidate for this upgrade."
Phillips' career at the Etihad has never really got going since he joined them from Leeds United last year. The midfielder has had injuries but he has still made just 26 appearances in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.
Phillips has managed to keep his place in the England squad, despite his lack of minutes at his club. He was instrumental in Euro 2020 — as the Three Lions made it to the final- playing alongside Declan Rice who is now at Arsenal. The possibility of Phillips partnering Rice at the Emirates would be an attractive option for Mikel Arteta.
Premier League rumors: Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool
Liverpool have been linked with Jarrod Bowen for a number of seasons now. However, West Ham would not want to lose him, especially after letting Declan Rice go to Arsenal last summer.
Football Insider has reported that, "West Ham are keen to sort out the future of talisman Jarrod Bowen amid long-term interest from Liverpool."
Bowen has been in impressive form for the Hammers this season by scoring five goals in seven Premier League games. He also got the winning goal for David Moyes' side in the Europa Conference League final last year.
The player will have ambitions of playing in the Champions League, which Liverpool who are currently fourth in the Premier League could offer him.
Premier League rumors: Goncalo Inacio to Manchester United
Manchester United are in bad form, having already lost four of their seven Premier League games. They have already conceded 11 times and Eric ten Hag's side need to sure up his defence, or the manager will be out of the job soon.
The Sun has revealed that "Manchester United are gearing up for a January swoop for highly-rated Sporting Lisbon central defender Goncalo Inacio."
Inacio has played every minute for Sporting in the Liga Portugal this season. His side are currently top of the division and undefeated. The center-back who is also a Portugese international would be a big coup for United.