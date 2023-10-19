Premier League rumors: Phillips to Juventus, Silva to Fluminense, Di Canio turns down Saudi
Today's Premier League rumors include Kalvin Phillips linked with Juventus, Thiago Silva with Fluminense and Paolo Di Canio turning down the opportunity to coach the Saudi Arabian national team.
Premier League rumors: Kalvin Phillips to Juventus
Kalvin Phillips recently admitted whilst on international duty with England that he needs more game time. It will be difficult for Gareth Southgate to keep picking him if he is not regularly playing for Manchester City.
Since his move to Pep Guardiola's side last year from Leeds United, Phillips has played just 15 times in the Premier League. However, there are still some top clubs in Europe that are interested in his services.
The Telegraph has reported that "Juventus and Newcastle could offer Man City exit" for the player. The two sides will be looking to strengthen their midfield in January due to the Italian betting scandal.
Juve have already had Nicolo Fagiolo banned for seven months and Newcastle's Sandro Tonali is currently under investigation from the Italian Prosecutor's Office. Their plight could lead to a great opportunity for Phillips to play regularly ahead of the European Championships in Germany next year.
Thiago Silva to Fluminense
Thiago Silva may be 39 but he still remains a key part of Chelsea's defence. The center-back has played every minute for the Blues in the Premier League this season.
However, the Silva has been linked with a move back to Brazil next year, once his contract at Stamford Bridge expires. When asked about a return to former club Fluminense, Silva told TNT Sports, "This is a long-standing relationship, right? But I’d rather keep quiet now.
“I have a family, I have children. So we have to think about that too. It’s about seeing where to finish off this beautiful career."
Paulo Di Canio turns down Saudi Arabia
Paulo Di Canio starred in the Premier League with West Ham United, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday. However, his career as a manager did not really get going, after a mixed time as the boss of Sunderland back in 2013.
The Italian has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to join Roberto Mancini in coaching the Saudi Arabian national team. Di Canio told La Stampa, "I didn't just say no to oil money, because it would have been an important experience in an environment that wants to grow and establish itself, like I do myself.
"Mancini didn't offer me a minor role, he wanted me as a second coach on the pitch to train and improve the players. "His courtship made me proud, especially given that we aren't particularly close: a few games of padel, a chat and not a lot more, so if he thought about me, it's because he believes in my ideas and my work.
"I want to thank him, it wasn't easy to decide. I contemplated it for a long time and in the end, I chose to follow my heart."