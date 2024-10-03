Premier League rumors: Potter to United, Martin in danger, Adeyemi to Liverpool
- Graham Potter might be the next Manchester United manager
- Russell Martin is in danger of losing his job at Southampton
- Karim Adeyemi could replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool
Premier League rumors: Graham Potter to Manchester United
Graham Potter has recently been putting himself in the frame to get back to management by appearing on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football. Also, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Telegraph he said, “I’ve felt ready to return for a little while.”
This is tactical time for Potter to get some exposure as there could soon be a vacancy at Manchester United. There is mounting pressure on Erik ten Hag with the international break approaching. The Dutch coach could be just two games away from his Old Trafford exit.
TEAMtalk has reported that "Graham Potter and Eddie Howe are considered the two leading candidates to replace Ten Hag at this stage, while Gareth Southgate and Simone Inzaghi are also admired."
Howe and Inzaghi both currently have jobs at Newcastle United and Inter Milan respectively. Therefore, they will unlikely be available in the immediate future. However, Potter and Southgate are plausible options, especially as both have previously worked with United sporting director Dan Ashworth.
Russell Martin in danger
Russell Martin's Southampton have had a dreadful start to their Premier League campaign. They are yet to win a single game and sit 19th in the division.
They lost 3-1 to local rivals Bournemouth on Monday night and face a tough match against Arsenal this weekend.
According to TalkSPORT, "Martin is coming under increasing pressure from owner Dragan Solak after his newly-promoted side took just one point from their first six games."
Karim Adeyemi to Liverpool
Karim Adeyemi scored a hat-trick for Borussia Dortmund in a 7-1 win over Celtic in the Champions League this week. The German forward could be Mohamed Salah's long-term replacement at Liverpool.
Bild has revealed that Liverpool has entered the race for Adeyemi and the club has sent scouts to watch him on many occasions.
Salah's contract expires at the end of this season. There are rumors that he will be heading to the Saudi Pro League. If this happens, then Adeyemi could be the perfect fit to replace the Egyptian.