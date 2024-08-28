Premier League rumors: Sterling to United, Toney to Chelsea, Abraham to West Ham
- Raheem Sterling could make shock switch to United
- Ivan Toney could join Chelsea despite Saudi links
- West Ham United are interested in Tammy Abraham
Premier League rumors: Raheem Sterling to Manchester United
Raheem Sterling may be a former Manchester City player but he was a Manchester United fan growing up and could make the move to the Red Devils.
Sterling has been frozen out of Chelsea by head coach Enzo Maresca. He needs to switch teams before Friday's transfer deadline if he is to play soccer this season.
The Telegraph has reported that "Manchester United have opened talks over a deal for Raheem Sterling but will only progress in a swap for Jadon Sancho on their own terms."
The Blues forward is contracted to Chelsea until 2027. He earns £325,000 a week at the London side, so the club will be keen to get him off their wage bill.
Sancho going the other way would be good for him as he has not been in any of the squads for United in the Premier League this season. The player fell out with Eric ten Hag last campaign and was sent on loan to Borussia Dortmund.
Ivan Toney to Chelsea
Chelsea currently has 42 first-team players but this has not stopped them being linked with more star names.
Sky Sports has revealed that "Chelsea have made a move to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford... Toney has a lucrative offer from Al Ahli and Chelsea would not be able to match the wages on offer from Saudi Arabia, but can offer Premier League football."
Toney is only 28 and is currently part of the England setup. If he is to continue with the Three Lions then he needs to be playing at the highest level and this would not be in the Saudi Pro League.
Tammy Abraham to West Ham United
West Ham United have had a fantastic transfer window so far. The likes of Max Kilman, Niclas Fullkrug and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all joined the Hammers. However, there could still be business to be done for Julen Lopetegui's side.
According to Football Insider, "Roma are open to selling West Ham target Tammy Abraham before the transfer deadline on Friday."
Abraham who is formerly of Chelsea has been in Italy since 2021. If Abraham goes to West Ham then he can return to London and the Premier League.