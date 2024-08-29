Premier League rumors: Ramsdale to Southampton, Sancho to Juventus, Osimhen to Al-Ahli
- Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal is set to join Southampton
- Jadon Sancho could be on his way to Juventus from United
- Victor Osimhen has been offered a lucrative deal from Al-Ahli
Premier League rumors: Aaron Ramsdale to Southampton
Aaron Ramsdale's Arsenal nightmare looks set to be over with the goalkeeper on the verge of joining Southampton. Ramsdale was the number-one keeper for the Gunners before Mikel Arteta decided to play David Raya ahead of him.
David Ornstein posted on X: "Ramsdale undergoing medical at Southampton before completing a permanent switch from Arsenal. 26yo goalkeeper joining Saints on proposed 4+1yr contract. £18m up front, £1m on PL survival, £6m of further incentives; max £25m to AFC."
Ramsdale is too talented a goalkeeper to be sitting on Arenal's bench. He currently has five England caps and should be able to build on this by playing regularly. However, he will have a job on his hands in goal for Southampton this season — who have lost their first two Premier League games.
Jadon Sancho to Juventus
Jadon Sancho was reportedly in contention to be part of a swap deal from Manchester United to Chelsea — in a deal that would include Raheem Sterling going the other way. However, this could be off with a move to Juventus for Sancho on the cards.
Fabrice Hawkins revealed on X: "Agreement between Manchester United and Juventus for Jadon Sancho. Loan + obligation to buy. The player keen to the move."
Moving abroad could be what is best for Sancho, he shone for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga but failed to make the grade in the Premier League with United.
Victor Osimhen to Al-Ahli
Victor Osimhen of Napoli is a target for Chelsea but matching the wages of Al-Ahli could be difficult for the Blues.
According to Sky Sports, "Al-Ahli have made a bid worth €70m for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Saudi Pro League club have offered the striker a four-year contract worth €30m per year."
Osimhen is only 25 and one of the best strikers in World soccer. It would be a shame to see him go to Saudi Arabia rather than test himself in the Premier League.