Premier League rumors: Robinson to United, Trippier to Saudi, Willian to Olympiacos
- Antonee Robinson has now been linked with Manchester United
- Newcastle's Kieran Trippier could be on his way to Saudi Arabia
- Former Chelsea and Arsenal player Willian is set to join Olympiacos
Premier League rumors: Antonee Robinson to Manchester United
Antonee Robinson is one of the best left-backs in the Premier League. The Fulham defender has already bagged two assists in the Cottagers' opening three games of the division this season.
Robinson has been linked with some top sides including Manchester City, Liverpool and Newcastle. He even came close to joining AC Milan when he was at Wigan Athletic but the deal fell through at the last minute.
The USMNT player is contracted to Fulham until 2028 but a move to a bigger English club could be on the cards. The Sun has reported that "Manchester United are lining up a move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson — if they can raise the funds before the January transfer window."
United lost to Liverpool 3-0 yesterday with Eric ten Hag's side having to play the right-sided Diogo Dalot at left-back. The Red Devils' first-choice left-back is Luke Shaw who is currently out with a calf injury. Shaw is now 29 and quite injury-prone, Robinson could be a long-term replacement for the England defender.
Kieran Trippier has interest from Saudi Arabia
There has been much speculation about Kieran Trippier's future at Newcastle United after he lost the captain's armband and his place in the starting lineup.
The Sun has revealed that "a number of Saudi Arabian clubs are interested in Trippier with their window not shutting until October 6. There is also interest in Turkey where clubs can sign players until September 13."
Trippier is now 33 and recently retired from international duty. It could now be time for the former England defender to move to a less competitive league.
Willian set to join Olympiacos
Willian starred in the Premier League for Chelsea and also had spells in the division with Arsenal and Fulham. He has been without a club since leaving Craven Cottage at the end of last season.
The 36-year-old Brazilian is not done with soccer and could be about to sign for one of Greece's biggest clubs.
Fabrizio Romano posted on X last night: "Willian travels to Athens tonight in order to visit Olympiacos and discuss potential free move. Willian, assessing options as free agent with several possibilities on the table after good season at Fulham."