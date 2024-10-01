Premier League rumors: Ruud to the rescue, Gordon to stay, Greenwood to Barca
Premier League rumors: Ruud van Nistelrooy could be promoted
Manchester United decided to stick with Erik ten Hag at the end of last season. However, they did hire a Red Devils legend and former PSV Eindhoven manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, to work as Ten Hag's assistant.
There is growing pressure on Ten Hag after United lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. United are set to stick with Ten Hag for now but The Times have reported that "van Nistelrooy could be a viable option if they’re forced into a change."
According to the Daily Star, "Inter Milan's manager Simone Inzaghi has joined former England boss Gareth Southgate as a serious contender to replace Erik ten Hag if Sir Jim Ratcliffe decides enough is enough."
It may be the case that Van Nistelrooy takes the job on an interim basis. Then United will seek out a manager such as Southgate or Inzaghi to take the role permanently.
Anthony Gordon set to extend his Newcastle United stay
Antony Gordon was linked with a return to Merseyside last summer with Liverpool mentioned as a possible destination. However, the former Everton player is set to stay at Newcastle United.
When asked about the reports that he is set to sign a new contract on TNT Sports, Gordon replied, "It's close. I'm really excited, but we'll focus on that when it comes."
Gordon has hit the ground running in the Premier League this season, scoring twice. This included the equaliser from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City last Saturday.
Mason Greenwood linked with Barcelona
Mason Greenwood finally left Manchester United last summer when he joined Marseille. This season in Ligue 1, he has scored five times and made one assist in six games.
It is almost impossible to see him playing for an English club or England again due to his controversial past. However, he is still being linked with top sides across Europe.
The Sun has revealed that "Barcelona are set to make a summer bid for Mason Greenwood - but face a major fight for the forward... Greenwood’s impressive start to the season has also caught the eye of Paris Saint-Germain, who are desperate to add to their firepower."