Premier League rumors: Salah to PSG, Duran to Chelsea, David to Lille
Premier League rumors: Mohamed Salah to PSG
Mohamed Salah is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool. It was thought that he was either waiting for a new deal or heading to the Saudi Pro League. However, he might end up staying in European soccer at a team outside the Premier League.
The Sun has reported that "PARIS ST-GERMAIN plan to step up their bid for Mo Salah - and think the superstar striker still has at least THREE more years at the highest level."
Salah is still proving that he has what it takes to play for the biggest teams in Europe. This season, he has scored six goals and made five assists in nine games in all competitions. He would be an excellent signing for PSG. However, it goes against their new policy of producing their players, rather than signing big games.
Jhon Duran linked with Chelsea
Aston Villa fans will always remember Jhon Duran for his winning goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week. The Colombian has become a super sub for Villa and has scored six goals in nine appearances this season.
Duran was linked with West Ham United and Chelsea last summer. TEAMtalk states, "Chelsea remain interested in Duran but sources close to Aston Villa say that it will take over £80m for anyone to sign him."
Newcastle United target Jonathan David
Jonathan David scored the winner for Lille from the penalty spot against Real Madrid in the Champions League this week. The Canadian has been linked with Premier League clubs for some time but may soon finally find his way to English soccer's top flight.
According to GiveMeSport "Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has received a significant boost in his hopes of beating fellow suitors to the signing of Jonathan David as St James' Park has been pinpointed as one of the more likely landing spots for the Lille star if he embarks on a fresh challenge in 2025."