Premier League rumors: Sancho back to Dortmund, Barnes for Scotland, Salah update
Today's Premier League rumors include Jadon Sancho being linked with a return to former club Borussia Dortmund, Harvey Barnes could switch his international allegiance to Scotland and the Saudi Pro League are not giving up on signing Mohamed Salah.
Premier League rumors: Jadon Sancho back to Borussia Dortmund
Since leaving Borussia Dortmund for Manchester United two years ago, Jadon Sancho has failed to replicate his form in the Bundesliga. However, a return to Germany could spark a return to form for the England winger.
Sancho is at risk of spending a season on the bench after writing on social media that his manager Eric Ten Hag was making him a "scapegoat." The player was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the final stages of their transfer window but nothing came of it.
However, The Sun has reported that in January, "Sancho could be offered an escape route by Borussia Dortmund." It would be seen as a step backward to return to the Black and Yellow but it could be what Sancho needs at this stage in his career.
Premier League rumors: Harvey Barnes for Scotland
Harvey Barnes has been on fine form in the Premier League for a number of years now at Leicester City and recently Newcastle United. However, his only England cap has come in a friendly win over Wales back in 2020.
Barnes is also eligible to play for Scotland through his grandparents and according to The Times, the "forward could join Steve Clarke’s squad for shot at tournament football at Euro 2024." The Scots are set to secure a place at the European Championships after winning all five of their qualifying matches.
Premier League rumors: Mohamed Salah update
Mohamed Salah was heavily linked with a move to Al-Ittihad in the final stages of the Saudi Pro League's transfer window. However, the Liverpool winger stayed at Anfield.
It is expected that the Egyptian will make the move at some point in the future, with the Saudis not giving up on securing his signature.
Michael Emenalo, the director of football for the Saudi Pro League, has told Sky Sports that "we welcome anybody that wants to come to the SPL. That includes Salah."