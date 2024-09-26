Premier League rumors: Sarri to Everton, Duran to Barcelona, Wirtz to Arsenal
- Maurizio Sarri could be the next Everton manager
- Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran linked with Barcelona
- Arsenal want to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz
Premier League rumors: Maurizio Sarri to Everton
Since it was announced that the Friedkin Group are set to take over at Everton, there has been much speculation about who could be the next Toffees manager. New owners almost always want to stamp their authority by making a change in the dugout. Therefore, it is not looking good for current Everton manager Sean Dyche.
Gareth Southgate has been linked with the role. However, there are reports that he may be holding out for the Manchester United job. Corriere dello Sport (translated from Italian) has revealed that "now the name circulating in the "Toffees" offices is that of Maurizio Sarri."
Sarri will be known to Premier League fans for his time at Chelsea during the 2018-19 campaign. The Blues finished third that season and won the Europa League. Following his time at Stamford Bridge, Sarri coached Juventus, where he won Serie A. He was most recently with Lazio, who he left last summer.
Jhon Duran linked with Barcelona
Jhon Duran has made a bright start to the Premier League campaign with Aston Villa, where he has scored four goals in five games. This form has caught the attention of one of the biggest clubs in the World.
Sky Sports has reported that "Barcelona are eyeing up a move for Aston Villa super-sub Jhon Duran following his strong start to the 2024/25 season."
Barca currently have Robert Lewandowski leading their line. However, he is now 36 and despite keeping himself very fit, cannot go on forever.
Arsenal want Florian Wirtz
Arsenal came agonizingly close to defeating Manchester City in the Premier League with ten men last weekend and destroyed Bolton Wanderers 5-1 in the EFL Cup last night. They are one of the top sides on the planet right now and can attract the best players.
According to The Mirror, "Arsenal are the latest club who are said to be weighing up an approach for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz." The midfielder has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.