Premier League rumors: Southgate to Everton, Rodri's injury, Robinson to United

- Gareth Southgate is a candidate to be the next Everton manager
- Manchester City's Rodri could be out injured for the entire season
- Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Antonee Robinson
Dan Friedkin — the American businessman who also owns AS Roma — is set to become the majority owner of Everton. New owners often want a new manager to lead their side. This will be a cause for concern for Sean Dyche, especially after the Toffees' poor start to the Premier League season.
GIVEMESPORT has reported that "Everton prospective owner Dan Friedkin has identified Gareth Southgate as a potential candidate to head into the Goodison Park dugout if he opts to sack Sean Dyche in the aftermath of taking control of the Merseyside outfit in the coming weeks."
Southgate left his role as England manager last summer after eight years in charge of the Three Lions. He will be in no rush to return to management. It is not easy to see Southgate taking the role unless Friedkin pitches the opportunity to manage Everton very well.
Rodri is Manchester City's star midfielder and arguably the best player in the World right now. However, the Spanish player might not be able to feature for Pep Guardiola's side again this campaign.
According to The Guardian, "Rodri sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in Manchester City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday, initial tests have indicated, and may miss the rest of the season."
City is the favorites to defend their Premier League title, but this will now be a lot more challenging for Guardiola with Rodri facing an extended period on the sidelines.
Antonee Robinson has been linked with a move away from Fulham for a while now, with top teams having circled him for years. The USMNT left-back has started this Premier League season well and already has two assists in his opening five games.
There is a chance that Robinson may finish this season at a different club. The Sun has revealed that "Liverpool will battle Manchester United in the heavyweight race for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson.
"Red Devils have USA star Robinson on their wishlist to fill a problem position in Erik ten Hag’s squad — possibly as early as January. But Kop spies are also on the trail of the one-time Everton prospect who would be immediate cover and a possible long-term replacement for Andy Robertson."