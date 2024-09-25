Premier League rumors: Southgate to United, Szczesny to Barcelona, Guehi to Liverpool
Premier League rumors: Gareth Southgate to Manchester United
Gareth Southgate has recently been linked with Everton. However, the former England manager could be waiting for the Manchester United job to become vacant. Erik ten Hag is the current United manager, but his role has been under scrutiny for some time.
GIVEMESPORT has reported that "Manchester United have been handed a significant boost ahead of potentially beating Everton to appointing Gareth Southgate as their next boss as he is prepared to reject other offers and hold out for the Old Trafford job."
Southgate had a successful spell with England, albeit not getting over the final hurdle of winning a major tournament. Therefore, he will not be in a rush to get back into management, especially if the opportunity is not right for him.
Wojciech Szczesny could come out of retirement for Barcelona
Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny retired last summer after spending his post-Gunners days with Juventus. However, Szczesny could be tempted to come out of retirement to help Barcelona.
Barca's current goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has just undergone knee surgery and is set to be sidelined for months. The Spanish giants could turn to Szczesny to fill in for ter Stegen.
Diario Sport (translated from Spanish) has revealed that "The Blaugrana club made the decision to go for the Polish goalkeeper a few days ago after studying the list of free goalkeepers."
Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi linked with Liverpool
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was linked with Newcastle United throughout the last transfer window. However, Guehi could end up at Liverpool.
According to Football Insider, "Liverpool boss Arne Slot is being “won over” by Marc Guehi after he was given a resounding endorsement by the club’s recruitment team."
Guehi has played for Palace 103 times in the Premier League and also has 19 caps for England. He played six times for the Three Lions at the Euros last summer — only missing the quarter-final match with Switzerland due to a yellow-card suspension.