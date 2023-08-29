Premier League table: 3 favorites to unseat Man City
Manchester City are already leading the Premier League after their perfect start to the season but there are three teams that could have a chance of challenging them for the title.
It is no surprise that Manchester City are the only team to have won their opening three Premier League games to put themselves already at the summit of the division. The defending champions will be difficult to catch this season. However, there are three teams that have already made their mark on this campaign and could be candidates to win the title.
1. Arsenal
Arsenal were the club that lead the Premier League for the majority of last season, only for them to fall at the final few hurdles. The Gunners have strengthened their squad with the addition of Declan Rice from West Ham United and Kai Havertz from Chelsea.
Mikel Arteta's side have already dropped points as they drew with Fulham last time out. However, they have a chance to rectify this as they face Manchester United this weekend. In their next five fixtures, the Gunners face United, Tottenham Hotspur and City. So we should find out soon if Arteta's side have what it takes to challenge for the title again this season.
2. Tottenham Hotspur
Early predictions can end up looking a bit unintelligent come the end of the season. However, Ange Postecoglou has already made Tottenham Hotspur into a team that their fans can be proud of. Even Robbie Williams — who is a fan of League One side Port Vale- has sung a rendition of a Spurs chant about the Australian to the tune of his famous hit Angels.
It would also be very ironic if the season that Harry Kane departed Spurs, that they actually finally won a trophy. Kane is sure to pick up many titles with Bayern Munich but if Postecoglou can deliver a Premier League title with Spurs, then the England captain would be wondering why he did not stick around.
3. Liverpool
Liverpool produced a remarkable turnaround to defeat Newcastle United with ten men last weekend. Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice to claim all three points for the Reds. If Nunez can deliver consistent goalscoring form this season then Jurgen Klopp's side can evolve into title contenders.
Klopp's side has lost some of their most experienced players this summer, which included Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho all departing for the Saudi Pro League. However, the signings of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo have already shown themselves to be fit to wear the Liverpool shirt.