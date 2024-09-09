Premier League Table: Who is the biggest challenger to Man City?
Manchester City have won the last four Premier League titles and are currently top of the division again. However, only three league games have been played so far this season. Arsenal have pushed Pep Guardiola's side closest over the last two campaigns but Liverpool like City have also won their opening three games.
Could Liverpool challenge Man City?
It was expected that Liverpool would be in a transition period this season after Jurgen Klopp left the club at the end of the last campaign. However, Arne Slot has fitted in perfectly at Anfield and has won his opening three Premier League games with the Reds.
Liverpool beat both Ipswich Town and Brentford by the scoreline of 2-0 before thrashing Manchester United 3-0. Slot has a somewhat more pragmatic approach to Klopp and this could be just what the Reds need if they are to be successful in the Premier League this season.
Slot has kept together much of the team that he inherited from Klopp at Liverpool. This has included Mohamed Salah who has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Salah has said that this is his last season at Anfield but this could just be a ploy to get a new contract at the club.
Are Arsenal also in contention?
Arsenal have been pipped at the post by Manchester City in the last two Premier League seasons. The Gunners fans would have been hoping that it would be third time lucky for them. However, Mikel Arteta's side have already dropped points in the division.
The Gunners beat Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa both 2-0. However, they then drew 1-1 with Brighton & Hove Albion in a match that saw Declan Rice sent off. If Arsenal are to challenge Manchester City again, then they cannot afford to drop points in games that they should be winning.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD
POINTS
Man City
3-0-0
9
Liverpool
3-0-0
9
Brighton
2-1-0
7
Arsenal
2-1-0
7
Newcastle
2-1-0
7
Brentford
2-0-1
6
Aston Villa
2-0-1
6
Bournemouth
1-2-0
5
Nottingham Forest
1-2-0
5
Tottenham
1-1-1
4
Chelsea
1-1-1
4
Fulham
1-1-1
4
West Ham
1-0-2
3
Man United
1-0-2
3
Leicester
0-1-2
1
Crystal Palace
0-1-2
1
Ipswich
0-1-2
1
Wolves
0-1-2
1
Southampton
0-0-3
0
Everton
0-0-3
0
Who could also challenge Man City?
Brighton are currently third in the Premier League and have already claimed a point against Arsenal. They have a bright young manager in Fabian Hurzeler but it would take a miracle for the Seagulls to fly at the top of the division all season.
Newcastle United have improved dramatically since being taken over by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. However, they have not been allowed to spend as much as they could due to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations.
The Magpies did not strengthen their side last summer despite being linked with Marcu Guehi from Crystal Palace for its entirety. This could cause unrest at the club especially after key staff members including Dan Ashworth, Amanda Staveley, Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Steve Nickson all left the club.
Eddie Howe — who has been linked with taking over the England job — would not have been impressed by the club's inactivity in the transfer market. If the Magpies are to challenge for the title then they will need to keep on signing quality players.