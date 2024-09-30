Premier League table: Is Chelsea all the way back?
Chelsea defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 last weekend, with Cole Palmer scoring all four of the Blues' goals in the first half of the match. They are now fourth in the Premier League, and it appears that Enzo Maresca has finally got the club back to where they belong.
There has been much upheaval at Chelsea since the BlueCo consortium, led by Todd Boehly, took over the club in 2022. They have had six different managers and have spent over £1 billion on transfers. Despite the mass investment in their squad, they have had disappointing finishes of 12th and then sixth in the last two Premier League seasons.
The decision to part company with Mauricio Pochettino at the end of last season did not go down well with the club's supporters. However, Maresca — who won the Championship with Leicester City in the last campaign — is showing signs that he could be the man to lead the Blues back to former glories.
Chelsea have won the Premier League five times, but they will unlikely challenge Manchester City for the title this year. City have already shown they are still way ahead of Chelsea by beating them 2-0 on the opening weekend of this season's Premier League. Maresca's side must at least be targeting finishing in a place in the top four, though.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
Points
Liverpool
W-W-L-W-W
15
Man City
W-W-W-D-D
14
Arsenal
W-D-W-D-W
14
Chelsea
W-D-W-W-W
13
Aston Villa
L-W-W-W-D
13
Fulham
W-D-D-W-W
11
Newcastle
D-W-W-L-D
11
Tottenham
W-L-L-W-W
10
Brighton
W-D-D-D-L
9
Nottingham Forest
W-D-W-D-L
9
Brentford
L-W-L-L-D
7
Man United
L-L-W-D-L
7
Bournemouth
D-D-W-L-L
5
West Ham
W-L-D-W-L
5
Ipswich Town
L-D-D-D-D
4
Everton
L-L-L-D-W
4
Leicester City
L-L-D-D-L
3
Crystal Palace
L-D-D-D-L
3
Southampton
L-L-L-L-D
1
Wolves
L-D-L-L-L
1
Can Cole Palmer become a Chelsea legend?
The best business that Chelsea has done since Boehly has been at the club was signing Palmer for £40 million. In 53 games for the club, he has scored 31 goals and made 19 assists. This season in the Premier League he has already found the back of the net six times in six games. Only Erling Haaland with 10 has scored more in the division this campaign.
Palmer joined Chelsea from Manchester City, where he was not getting as much game time as he wanted under Pep Guardiola. The Spanish manager is not known for getting things wrong. However, he must be wondering why he decided to let Palmer leave for a rival.
Chelsea have had some legendary players over the years such as John Terry, Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Eden Hazard. Palmer already has the same amount of Premier League hat-tricks as Drogba and Lampard. If Palmer can continue in the form that he is in, then he will become as highly regarded as those names.