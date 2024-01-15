Premier League table: Everton and Nottingham Forest could be deducted points after charges
Everton and Nottingham Forest could face points deductions for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations.
Everton have already been deducted 10 points this season for breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainabilty regulations. However, they could face fresh charges along with Nottingham Forest who are also fighting to avoid relegation this campaign.
The Athletic has reported (subscription required) that, "Everton and Nottingham Forest are expecting to be referred to an independent commission over breaches of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability regulations (PSR).
"Clubs will learn on Monday whether they have fallen foul of the league’s financial rules under new guidelines introduced to ensure any basic breaches are dealt with in time for punishments to be levied in the same season as a charge is brought."
Premier League table
Team
Points
Liverpool
45
Manchester City
43
Aston Villa
43
Arsenal
40
Tottenham Hotspur
40
West Ham United
34
Manchester United
32
Brighton & Hove Albion
31
Chelsea
31
Newcastle United
29
Wolverhampton Wanderers
28
AFC Bournemouth
25
Fulham
24
Crystal Palace
21
Nottingham Forest
20
Brentford
19
Everton
17
Luton Town
16
Burnley
12
Sheffield United
9
Will Everton and Forest survive in the Premier League this season?
Everton's 10-point deduction earlier in the season galvanized the team and their supporters. However, with just one win in their last five games, they are now just one place above the relegation zone. Any points deduction would plunge Sean Dyche's side into the bottom three. It would be extremely difficult for them to come back from losing even more points.
The Toffees earned a very good point against Aston Villa last weekend. They can build on this result with tough games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City on the horizon.
Nottingham Forest are currently 15th in the Premier League but only four points off the drop zone. They have already changed managers this season, replaceing Steve Cooper with Nuno Espirito Santo.
The new manager has had a good start to life in the Forest dugout with two wins and one defeat in his first three Premier League games. The victories came against Manchester United and Newcastle United which are very impressive results.
They are yet to deal with a points deduction. This thrown into the mix could derail Espirito Santo's great work. Forest did not have a game last weekend but they face Brentford next in the Premier League which is a real six-pointer.
We are yet to learn the possible punishments that Everton and Forest could face. However, it will likely be devastating for their survival hopes in the Premier League this season.