Premier League table: Who has the league's best offense?
They say that you should not look at any league table seriously until at least after ten games. However, the Premier League table is already taking shape into what it will become by the end of the season after just five games.
There are a few surprises already but a league table based on goals scored tells a different story for some teams. It shows who has the best attack and gives hope to teams lower down the division.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD
POINTS
Man City
W-W-W-W-D
13
Liverpool
W-W-W-L-D
12
Aston Villa
W-L-W-W-W
12
Arsenal
W-W-D-W-D
11
Chelsea
L-W-D-W-W
10
Newcastle
W-D-W-W-L
10
Brighton
W-W-D-D-D
9
Nottingham Forest
D-W-D-W-D
9
Fulham
L-W-D-D-W
8
Tottenham
D-W-L-L-W
7
Man United
W-L-L-W-D
7
Brentford
W-L-W-L-L
6
Bournemouth
D-D-W-L-L
5
West Ham
L-W-L-D-L
4
Leicester City
D-L-L-D-D
3
Crystal Palace
L-L-D-D-D
3
Ipswich
L-L-D-D-D
3
Southampton
L-L-L-L-D
1
Everton
L-L-L-L-D
1
Wolves
L-L-D-L-L
1
Premier League table based on goals scored
TEAM
GOALS
Man City
13
Chelsea
11
Liverpool
10
Aston Villa
10
Tottenham
9
Arsenal
8
Brighton
8
Newcastle
7
Fulham
7
Brentford
7
Nottingham Forest
6
Leicester
6
Man United
5
Bournemouth
5
West Ham
5
Everton
5
Wolves
5
Crystal Palace
4
Ipswich
3
Southampton
2
What can we learn from the table based on goals scored?
Unsurprisingly, Manchester City also top the goalscoring league with 13 goals. Erling Haaland has 10 of these and the Norwegian could break more records provided he stays fit all season. Haaland getting injured would be a huge blow for City but Pep Guardiola has already proved that he can win the Premier League without a recognised striker.
Arsenal dop down fourth to joint sixth. This could be a bit misleading as the Gunners have already twice played games where they have gone down to 10 men. Mikel Arteta's side also showed yesterday that they can go toe-to-toe with City in a 2-2 draw. There is also the famous '1-0 to the Arsenal' chant that comes to mind. This song is in reference to George Graham's Gunners who won some crucial games by scoring just once.
Chelsea make the jump from fifth to second with 11 goals scored. This could be a sign that Enzo Maresca is starting to crack it despite the mass influx of players at the club. Tottenham go up from 10th to fifth which will quieten any doubters of Ange Postecoglou.
At the bottom of the table, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton would climb out of the relegation zone as they both have five goals. This will offer hope to fans of Wolves and of the Toffees that they could be in for a relegation battle this season. It does not look good for Ipswich Town and Southampton though, with just three and two goals scored respectively.
Every fan knows that scoring goals is the most difficult thing to do in soccer. Manchester City have the best offense with Haaland spearheading it. This is why they will likely win the Premier League again this season.