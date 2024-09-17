Premier League table: Can Newcastle stay in the top 4?
Much was expected of Newcastle United when they were taken over by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. However, assumptions that the Magpies were going to be the next Manchester City were given a reality check due to the Premier League's profitability and sustainability regulations.
Nevertheless, Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job since taking over from Steve Bruce as the Newcastle manager. He overachieved in his first full season, where they finished fourth. However, in the last campaign with Champions League soccer, the Magpies could only finish seventh.
Finishing in the top four would be massive for Newcastle as it would mean more money coming into the club and, therefore, more to spend on top players.
Howe's side have had a brilliant start to this season's Premier League with three wins and one draw in their opening four games. If Newcastle can keep this form up, then they will be challenging for not only finishing in the top four but for the title. Realistically, though, finishing in the Champions League places will be the aim for this Newcastle side.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD
POINTS
Man City
W-W-W-W
12
Arsenal
W-W-D-W
10
Newcastle
W-D-W-W
10
Liverpool
W-W-W-L
9
Aston Villa
W-L-W-W
9
Brighton
W-W-D-D
8
Nottingham Forest
D-W-D-W
8
Chelsea
L-W-D-W
7
Brentford
W-L-W-L
6
Man United
W-L-L-W
6
Bournemouth
D-D-W-L
5
Fulham
L-W-D-D
5
Tottenham
D-W-L-L
4
West Ham
L-W-L-D
4
Leicester
D-L-L-D
2
Crystal Palace
L-L-D-D
2
Ipswich
L-L-D-D
2
Wolves
L-L-D-L
1
Southampton
L-L-L-L
0
Everton
L-L-L-L
0
Who are Newcastle's top four challengers?
Right now, Aston Villa — who finished fourth last season — looks to be Newcastle's biggest challenger for a place in the top four. One boost for the Magpies is that they will be without European soccer this campaign, so they can focus solely on the Premier League and domestic cup competitions. Villa have a Champions League campaign to contend with as well.
Brighton & Hove Albion could also make a bid to finish in the top four. They have had an impressive start to the campaign under their new young manager Fabian Hurzeler.
Also, there are big clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United who have had poor starts to the campaign but will surely get their act together and challenge for the top four.
Currently in the top four with Newcastle are Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool. City and Arsenal will likely battle it out for the title, whilst Liverpool should comfortably also qualify for the Champions League.
Have Newcastle got the squad to do it?
The Premier League season is long and gruelling. Newcastle will need to keep as much of their squad as possible fit for most of the campaign if they are to finish in the top four. Especially, key players such as Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes to name a few.
They already have a few injury worries with Jamaal Lascelles — who is also captain — Sven Botman, and Calumn Wilson, all currently out of action. The Magpies also did not have the best transfer window over the summer with the club pursuing Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi for much of it and ultimately failing to get their man.
Newcastle also had notable staff leave over the summer, including director Amanda Staveley. The club's new sporting director, Paul Mitchell, has already been critical of the previous transfer regime. It does not look like everything is rosy off the field for the Magpies. However, on it, they are pulling up trees right now.