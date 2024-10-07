Premier League table: Predicting when Man City and Arsenal will take their first losses
We are now seven games into the Premier League season, and Manchester City and Arsenal are the only two sides who have yet to suffer a loss. They have both drawn two matches, which means that Liverpool currently tops the division.
City and Arsenal have battled it out for the Premier League title over the last couple of seasons. They are expected to do so again, with neither side being able to afford any slip-ups. We take a look into where each team might suffer their first defeat.
Premier League table
TEAM
RECORD (last five games)
POINTS
Liverpool
W-L-W-W-W
18
Man City
W-W-D-D-W
17
Arsenal
D-W-D-W-W
17
Chelsea
D-W-W-W-D
14
Aston Villa
W-W-W-D-D
14
Brighton
D-D-D-L-W
12
Newcastle
W-W-L-D-D
12
Fulham
D-D-W-W-L
11
Tottenham
L-L-W-W-L
10
Nottingham Forest
D-W-D-L-D
10
Brentford
W-L-L-D-W
10
West Ham
L-D-L-D-W
8
Bournemouth
W-L-L-W-L
8
Man United
L-W-D-L-D
8
Leicester
L-D-D-L-W
6
Everton
L-L-D-W-D
5
Ipswich
D-D-D-D-L
4
Crystal Palace
D-D-D-L-L
3
Southampton
L-L-D-L-L
1
Wolves
D-L-L-L-L
1
It might be a while before Man City suffer defeat
Following the international break, City have fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southampton, Bournemouth and Brighton. It is difficult to see any of these teams beating Pep Guardiola's side.
After that, they face Tottenham and Liverpool. Spurs have shown that they can produce some great performances as they beat Manchester United 3-0. However, they followed that result up with a 3-2 loss to Brighton despite being two goals up at halftime. If Ange Postecoglou's side are on form then they could cause City problems but you never know which Spurs will show up.
Liverpool will also be a fixture where City could suffer their first defeat of their Premier League campaign. The Reds have won all their league games so far except a shock home defeat to Nottingham Forest. Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola had a friendly rivalry, but now Arne Slot is in charge of Liverpool. It remains to be seen what the Dutchman's relationship with Guardiola will be like in the dugout.
Arsenal's first loss could come soon
Arsenal returns from the international break with a tough run of fixtures. They host Bournemouth first, which they should win. However, they then have games against Liverpool, Newcastle United and then Chelsea.
It was thought that Liverpool might be in a transition period under Slot. However, the new manager has proved to be a great fit in the big boots that Klopp left. The Reds have looked good so far but are yet to play another team who are in the current top six in the Premier League.
Newcastle United are also a side capable of defeating Arsenal. They have already beaten Tottenham 2-1 and drawn 1-1 with Manchester City. The Magpies had a disappointing 0-0 draw with Everton last time out, but Eddie Howe's side will surely bounce back from this.
If the Gunners survive the fixtures against Liverpool and Newcastle, it could be Chelsea who could inflict their first defeat. The Blues lost to Manchester City on the opening weekend of the season. However, since then, Enzo Maresca's side has been on fire, with Cole Palmer running the show. Palmer is a player with the quality to unlock the door in the Gunners' defense.