Premier League table: Tottenham Hotspur go top
Despite losing Harry Kane in the summer, Tottenham Hotspur are now top of the Premier League.
Not even the most optimistic of Tottenham Hotspur fans would have expected to see them top of the Premier League after eight games this season. Supporters would have been fearing the worst after Harry Kane left the club to join Bayern Munich ahead of the campaign.
However, Spurs have recruited well, in particular the signing of James Maddison from Leicester City has proved inspirational with the England forward already scoring twice and providing five assists in the league.
Premier League table
Team
Points
Tottenham Hotspur
20
Arsenal
20
Manchester City
18
Liverpool
17
Aston Villa
16
Brighton And Hove Albion
16
West Ham United
14
Newcastle United
13
Crystal Palace
12
Manchester United
12
Chelsea
11
Fulham
11
Nottingham Forest
9
Wolverhampton Wanderers
8
Brentford
7
Everton
7
Luton Town
4
Burnley
4
Burnemouth
3
Sheffield United
1
Ange Postecoglou's revolution
A lot of credit must go to the new Spurs manager, Ange Postecoglou. The club had tried with big-name coaches such as Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho but they both failed to make an impact like the Australian already has.
Even the pop star Robbie Williams -- who is a fan of League One side Port Vale -- has been singing about Postecoglou to the tune of his hit Angels which has now become a popular Spurs chant.
Tottenham are yet to lose a Premier League game, their only defeat this season came in the EFL Cup against Fulham. Postecoglou fielded a second-string team against the Cottagers and it backfired as they lost on penalties.
Postecoglou has got Spurs playing attractive attacking soccer, which is what his supporters want. The club's new captain Heung-min Son has already scored six league goals with Maddison easing into Kane's boots as his partner in attack.
Can Spurs win the title?
It is still early days but stange things happen in soccer. It would be almost absurd to see Spurs win the Premier League the year after Kane leaves the club.
After the international break Spurs face Fulham who are the only side to beat them this season and then have two more London derbies against Crystal Palace and Chelsea.
Spurs also do not have the disraction of European football and they are also already out the EFL Cup. Postecoglou now just has the Premier League and the FA Cup to worry about this campaign, which could put them in good stead for a title challenge.
Tottenham have already managed to draw with Arsenal at the Emirates but another test to see if they can compete with the best will come on December 2nd. Postecoglou's side face Manchester City that day who lost to the Gunners yesterday in the league.
If Spurs can keep this form going and defeat City who are the defending champions then they will have a real chance this season.