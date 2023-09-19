Premier League transfer rumors: Ramsdale to Chelsea, Isak to Barca, De Gea to Betis
Today's Premier League transfer rumors include Aaron Ramsdale linked with Chelsea, Barcelona interested in Alexander Isak and David De Gea could be on his way to Real Betis.
Premier League transfer rumors: Aaron Ramsdale to Chelsea
Aaron Ramsdale was surprisingly dropped by Mikel Arteta for Arsenal's win over Everton last weekend. It was an especially shocking call given that the England goalkeeper's confidence would have been up after starting against Scotland during the International break.
Arteta's decision did not backfire, as David Raya kept a clean sheet. Although, their new keeper on loan from Brentford did have little to do.
Ramsdale's exclusion has sparked rumors that he could be on his way out of the club. According to The Daily Mail, "Ramsdale’s situation is already interesting a number of teams, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich among those understood to be keeping abreast of developments."
Chelsea currently have Robert Sanchez starting for them in goal. The Spanish keeper was deemed not good enough for Brighton, so it will likely be a position that the Blues will look to strengthen soon. Whilst a move to Bayern would be sensational and he could be the German side's long-term replacement for Manuel Neuer.
Premier League transfer rumors: Alexander Isak to Barcelona
Alexander Isak has already scored two goals in four Premier League games this season. This form has not gone unnoticed with a top European club interested in the player.
Fichajes have reported that Barcelona are interested in signing Isak as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish forward is 35 now and although he is still one of the best players in the World, there will come a time when Xavi's side will have to move him on.
Premier League transfer rumors: David De Gea to Real Betis
David De Gea was released by Manchester United this summer but despite being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, he is still without a club.
However, a return to La Liga could be on the cards for the goalkeeper with Fichajes revealing that Real Betis "have their sights set on a renowned name: David De Gea."
De Gea left Atletico Madrid to join United back in 2011. It would be romantic to see the player back in Spanish football 12 years after he departed for England.