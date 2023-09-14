Premier League transfers: Toney to Chelsea, Partey to Juventus, Shelvey to Rizespor
Today's Premier League transfers include Ivan Toney linked with Chelsea, Juventus interested in Thomas Partey and Jonjo Shelvey set to join Rizespor.
Premier League transfers: Ivan Toney to Chelsea
Ivan Toney will be looking to make up for lost time when his eight-month ban for betting breaches ends next January. One way for the Brentford forward to do this would be by joining one of the Premier League's top clubs.
According to football.london, "Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham could be set for a huge bidding war to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney in the January transfer window."
Strikers at Chelsea have struggled since the days of Didier Drogba but Toney could be the man to end what some supporters believe to be a curse on their number nine shirt. The Blues did sign Nicolas Jackson this summer from Villarreal. However, the Senegalese forward has had a slow start to his time at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal are expected to mount another title challenge this season but Mikel Arteta's side already have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as striking options. A move to Spurs would make sense as the club will be looking to replace Harry Kane.
Premier League transfers: Thomas Partey to Juventus
Thomas Partey has been played out of position since Arsenal signed Declan Rice to be their main central midfielder this summer. The Ghanaian has featured three times at right-back in the league so far this season.
It looks like Partey's time at the Emirates is coming to an end but a move to Italy could be on the horizon. La Republica has reported that Juventus could turn to Partey if Paul Pogba is found guilty of doping and the club have to terminate his contract.
Premier League transfers: Jonjo Shelvey to Rizespor
The Turkish Super Lig's transfer window closes tomorrow, so there is still time for some Premier League players needing game time to make the move across Europe.
The Telegraph have revealed that "Jonjo Shelvey is close to joining Turkish club Rizespor as he nears the end of his unhappy spell at Nottingham Forest."
Shelvey only joined Forest last January but the midfielder has played just eight times for Steve Cooper's side. Joining Rivespor would give the former England man an opportunity to play abroad for the first time in his career.