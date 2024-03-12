Printable Big 12 Tournament bracket 2024: Schedule, teams, location and more
The Big 12 has been the best conference in college basketball for quite some time now, and this year was no different. The conference actually became even stronger with the inclusion and strong play of Houston, BYU, Cincinnati, and UCF, with the Cougars winning the league in their first season as members. Kelvin Sampson's bunch put an exclamation point on their first Big 12 regular season title with a 30-point home drubbing of Kansas to end the regular season, marking a shift in the balance of power after years of Big 12 Jayhawk dominance.
The Big 12 Tournament is positively stacked, with any team hoping to win it needing to run an absolute gauntlet of three to five games against quality competition. Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology has nine of the conference's 14 teams firmly in the NCAA Tournament field, and Kansas State still has a shot if the Wildcats can make a deep run. It's not hyperbole to say that winning this conference tournament might have a higher degree of difficulty than making a Final Four run.
Below you'll find everything you need to know to enjoy the Big 12 Tournament. We've got a printable bracket, plus the TV schedule with times, channels, and matchups. The NCAA Tournament may be the main course, but Championship Week makes for a hell of an appetizer, so get ready for wall-to-wall basketball. This is March, baby!
Printable 2024 Big 12 Tournament bracket
To print the bracket, simply click on the image to be taken to a PDF.
As mentioned above, Houston was the class of the Big 12 this season. The Cougars finished undefeated at home and two games clear of second-place Iowa State. They're also the hottest team in the field, riding a nine-game win streak heading into this week. The Cyclones were also undefeated at home, and head coach T.J. Otzelberger has his team primed for a deep March run. There are no guarantees this week, though, and traditional powers Baylor, Kansas, Texas Tech, and Texas are all waiting to knock off the top seeds and improve their NCAA Tournament positioning.
Where is the 2024 Big 12 Tournament?
For the 23rd time, the Big 12 Tournament will be held in Kansas City, Missouri. The T-Mobile Center represents a sensible middle ground as the conference has expanded, with members stretching from Utah to Ohio, West Virginia, and Florida. The arena will open its doors from March 12th through March 16th, with the final taking place on Saturday afternoon.
Big 12 Tournament schedule 2024: Dates, matchups, times
The bottom four seeds will kick off the action on Tuesday afternoon, with the schedule expanding to four games on Wednesday and Thursday. As the 5- and 6-seed, BYU and Kansas have a bye into the second round, while Houston, Iowa State, Baylor, and Texas Tech will each enjoy a double bye into the quarterfinals on Thursday.
First round (Tuesday, March 12)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
(13) Oklahoma State
(12) UCF
11:30 a.m. CT
ESPN+
(14) West Virginia
(11) Cincinnati
2 p.m. CT
ESPN+
Second round (Wednesday, March 13)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
UCF/Oklahoma State
(5) BYU
11:30 a.m. CT
ESPN2
(9) Oklahoma
(8) TCU
2 p.m. CT
ESPN+
(10) Kansas State
(7) Texas
6 p.m. CT
ESPN+
Cincinnati/WVU
(6) Kansas
8:30 p.m. CT
ESPN2
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 14)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
TBD
(4) Texas Tech
11:30 a.m. CT
ESPN2
TCU/Oklahoma
(1) Houston
2 p.m. CT
ESPN
Texas/Kansas State
(2) Iowa State
6 p.m. CT
ESPN2
TBD
(3) Baylor
8:30 p.m. CT
ESPN2
Semifinals (Friday, March 15)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
TBD
TBD
6 p.m. CT
ESPN or ESPN2
TBD
TBD
8:30 p.m. CT
ESPN or ESPN2
Big 12 Tournament Final (Saturday, March 16)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
TBD
TBD
5 p.m. CT
ESPN