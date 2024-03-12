Printable Big East Tournament bracket 2024: Schedule, teams, location and more
Championship Week is always a wild time for college basketball fans. The precursor to the NCAA Tournament has it all: small schools battling it out in winner-take-all matchups for a ticket to the Big Dance, major conference rivals duking it out on a neutral court, and bubble teams desperately trying to make a positive final impression on the selection committee.
As exciting as each conference tournament is, none deliver the consistent thrills of the Big East Tournament. The conference is always loaded with intriguing matchups, and the fact that the games are played at the mecca of basketball, Madison Square Garden, lends an air of prestige to the proceedings that pairs beautifully with the passion and pageantry of the college game.
There will be a lot on the line when the conference's 12 schools take the court this year. Marquette is the defending Big East Tournament champ, having beaten Villanova in the finals last year, but UConn secured the ultimate prize by dominating the field on its way to winning the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies have carried that dominance into this season, and despite dealing with injuries and a conference that could get as many as seven teams into the tournament, Dan Hurley has his team sitting pretty at 28-3 and well-positioned for another deep run.
St. John's, Villanova, and Providence are all playing for their lives. All three are on the bubble, and will need a solid showing to feel good about their chances on Selection Sunday.
Printable 2024 Big East Tournament bracket
To print the bracket, simply click on the image to be taken to a PDF.
It seems impossible to believe, but UConn hasn't actually won the Big East Tournament since 2011 when Kemba Walker led the Huskies on one of the all-time great March runs. To give some perspective on that, Villanova has won five times since then, and Louisville, who has been in the ACC since 2014, has won it twice! Can UConn, who has won three national championships since the last time they cut down the Garden nets, finally break through?
Where is the 2024 Big East Tournament?
As mentioned above, the Big East Tournament is once again being held at Madison Square Garden. In fact, the partnership between the conference and MSG is the longest active one in the NCAA, with the fabled New York City site hosting the tournament every year since 1983. Few arenas, if any, are as synonymous with a conference as Madison Square Garden is with the Big East.
Big East Tournament schedule 2024: Dates, matchups, times
The tournament will begin with three first-round matchups on Wednesday, after which the winners will join top seeds UConn, Creighton, Marquette, Seton Hall, and St. John's in the quarterfinals. The finals will take place on Saturday evening. The tournament should be easy for fans to follow, with every game airing on either Fox or FS1.
First round (Wednesday, March 13)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
(9) Xavier
(8) Butler
4 p.m. ET
FS1
(10) Georgetown
(7) Providence
6:30 p.m. ET
FS1
(11) Depaul
(6) Villanova
9 p.m. ET
FS1
Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 14)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
Butler/Xavier
(1) UConn
12:00 p.m. ET
FS1
(5) St. John's
(4) Seton Hall
2:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Providence/Georgetown
(2) Creighton
7 p.m. ET
FS1
Villanova/Depaul
(3) Marquette
9:30 p.m. ET
FS1
Semifinals (Friday, March 15)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
TBD
TBD
5:30 p.m. ET
Fox
TBD
TBD
8 p.m. ET
FS1
Finals (Saturday, March 16)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
TBD
TBD
6:30 p.m. ET
Fox