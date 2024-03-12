Printable Big Ten Tournament bracket 2024: Schedule, teams, location and more
Championship Week is here, the beginning of the madness that will last all month and even into early April. One of the premier events to watch is the Big Ten Tournament, where top seed Purdue will battle it out against a host of teams that are trying to either improve their NCAA Tournament seed or steal a bid from the bubble.
Illinois is the only team besides the Boilermakers that is currently ranked in the AP poll, but that doesn't mean that the competition won't be fierce. The Big Ten is loaded with teams in that middle tier that are capable of beating anyone on the right night, including Northwestern, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Michigan State. Northwestern is especially dangerous, having already beaten Purdue once and taken them to overtime in Mackey Arena.
Every team in the conference except Minnesota and Indiana has beaten a ranked team this year, and the Gophers and Hoosiers are plenty respectable themselves, with a combined 19-21 record in conference.
Still, this is Purdue's tournament to lose. Led by Wooden Award favorite Zach Edey, Matt Painter's team is the defending Big Ten Tournament champs, and a lock for a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilers could even score the No. 1 overall seed, depending on how things shake out between them, UConn, and Houston this week.
Keep reading for a printable tournament bracket and to find out where and when to catch the Big Ten Tournament on TV.
Printable 2024 Big Ten Tournament bracket
To print the bracket, simply click on the image to be taken to a PDF.
Five teams are currently safely in the field according to Joe Lunardi's latest Bracketology: Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Nebraska. Michigan State is on the right side of the bubble, and can likely lock up a spot with a win or two this week. Iowa is also lurking, and could play themselves into the bracket with a strong showing, and Ohio State is extremely dangerous in the wake of its recent run of strong play under interim coach Jake Diebler.
Where is the 2024 Big Ten Tournament?
For the first time ever, the Target Center in Minneapolis will host the Big Ten Tournament. The proceedings will open at the home of the Timberwolves with Wednesday's matchups between Maryland and Rutgers and Penn State and Michigan, then open up for eight games in two days before paring the field down to the semifinals on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.
Big 12 Tournament schedule 2024: Dates, matchups, times
Fans will need to have the remote control at the ready to fully keep track of the tournament, as games will be airing on Peacock, the Big Ten Network, CBS, and Paramount+. Seeds 5 through 10 will all begin play on Thursday, while Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska, and Northwestern get to wait until Friday by virtue of earning the double bye.
First round (Wednesday, March 13)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
(13) Rutgers
(12) Maryland
5:30 p.m. CT
Peacock
(14) Michigan
(11) Penn State
8 p.m. CT
Peacock
Second round (Thursday, March 14)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
(9) Minnesota
(8) Michigan State
11 a.m. CT
Big Ten Network
Maryland/Rutgers
(5) Wisconsin
1:30 p.m. CT
Big Ten Network
(10) Ohio State
(7) Iowa
5:30 p.m. CT
Big Ten Network
Penn State/Michigan
(6) Indiana
8 p.m. CT
Big Ten Network
Quarterfinals (Friday, March 15)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
Michigan State/Minnesota
(1) Purdue
11 a.m. CT
Big Ten Network
TBD
(4) Northwestern
1:30 p.m. CT
Big Ten Network
Iowa/Ohio State
(2) Illinois
5:30 p.m. CT
Big Ten Network
TBD
(3) Nebraska
8 p.m. CT
Big Ten Network
Semifinals (Saturday, March 16)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
TBD
TBD
12 p.m. CT
CBS, Paramount+
TBD
TBD
2:30 p.m. CT
CBS, Paramount+
Finals (Sunday, March 17)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
TBD
TBD
2:30 p.m. CT
CBS, Paramount+