Printable NIT bracket 2024: Full schedule, matchups and teams

By Alicia de Artola

UAB v North Texas
UAB v North Texas / Ethan Miller/GettyImages
March Madness isn't just about the NCAA Tournament. The National Invitation Tournament is also a contributor to the exciting basketball action.

The 32-team field for the 2024 NIT tournament was revealed on Selection Sunday, headlined by No. 1 seeds Seton Hall, Indiana State, Villanova and Wake Forest.

NCAA Tournament snubs like St. John's, Oklahoma, Pitt, Memphis, Ole Miss and Indiana declined their invites to the NIT.

Let's look at the bracket...

Printable 2024 NIT bracket

Click here for the printable NIT bracket.

Games across the bracket will be played on the campus of the higher-seeded team in the first round, second round and quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis followed by the NIT Championship Game two days later in the same venue.

NIT schedule 2024: Dates, times for every round

Round

Dates

Times (ET)

TV Channels

First Round

March 19-20

7, 8, 9, 11 p.m.

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPN+

Second Round

March 23-24

11:30 a.m., 3, 7:30, 9:30 p.m.

ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+

Quarterfinals

March 26-27

7, 9 p.m

ESPN, ESPN2

Semifinals

April 2

7 p.m.

ESPN, ESPN2

Championship

April 4

7 p.m.

ESPN

NIT games begin on Tuesday, Mar. 19 and wrap up on Apr. 4 with the NIT Championship Game.

Georgia vs. Xavier and Iowa vs. Kansas State on March 19 are getting prime billing on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET respectively.

The game-by-game schedule can be viewed here.

How to watch the NIT 2024

Fans who want to tune in to NIT games should check out the ESPN family of channels, from ESPN and ESPN2 to ESPNU and ESPN+. All games will stream on Watch ESPN.

Who won the NIT last year, 2023?

Tylor Perry led North Texas to NIT triumph in 2023. The Mean Green bested UAB for the trophy, 68-61.

It was their first-ever NIT championship and resulted in a tournament MVP award for Perry, who had 20 points in the game.

Last 10 NIT winners and MVPs

Year

NIT Champion

MVP

2023

North Texas

Tylor Perry, North Texas

2022

Xavier

Colby Jones, Xavier

2021

Memphis

Landers Nolley II, Memphis

2020

Canceled

N/A

2019

Texas

Kerwin Roach, Texas

2018

Penn State

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

2017

TCU

Kenrich Williams, TCU

2016

George Washington

Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington

2015

Stanford

Chasson Randle, Stanford

2014

Minnesota

Austin Hollins, Minnesota

North Texas will be around to defend their NIT title, though they'll have to go to LSU in the first round.

