Printable NIT bracket 2024: Full schedule, matchups and teams
March Madness isn't just about the NCAA Tournament. The National Invitation Tournament is also a contributor to the exciting basketball action.
The 32-team field for the 2024 NIT tournament was revealed on Selection Sunday, headlined by No. 1 seeds Seton Hall, Indiana State, Villanova and Wake Forest.
NCAA Tournament snubs like St. John's, Oklahoma, Pitt, Memphis, Ole Miss and Indiana declined their invites to the NIT.
Let's look at the bracket...
Printable 2024 NIT bracket
Click here for the printable NIT bracket.
Games across the bracket will be played on the campus of the higher-seeded team in the first round, second round and quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis followed by the NIT Championship Game two days later in the same venue.
NIT schedule 2024: Dates, times for every round
Round
Dates
Times (ET)
TV Channels
First Round
March 19-20
7, 8, 9, 11 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, ESPN+
Second Round
March 23-24
11:30 a.m., 3, 7:30, 9:30 p.m.
ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+
Quarterfinals
March 26-27
7, 9 p.m
ESPN, ESPN2
Semifinals
April 2
7 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN2
Championship
April 4
7 p.m.
ESPN
NIT games begin on Tuesday, Mar. 19 and wrap up on Apr. 4 with the NIT Championship Game.
Georgia vs. Xavier and Iowa vs. Kansas State on March 19 are getting prime billing on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET respectively.
The game-by-game schedule can be viewed here.
How to watch the NIT 2024
Fans who want to tune in to NIT games should check out the ESPN family of channels, from ESPN and ESPN2 to ESPNU and ESPN+. All games will stream on Watch ESPN.
Who won the NIT last year, 2023?
Tylor Perry led North Texas to NIT triumph in 2023. The Mean Green bested UAB for the trophy, 68-61.
It was their first-ever NIT championship and resulted in a tournament MVP award for Perry, who had 20 points in the game.
Last 10 NIT winners and MVPs
Year
NIT Champion
MVP
2023
North Texas
Tylor Perry, North Texas
2022
Xavier
Colby Jones, Xavier
2021
Memphis
Landers Nolley II, Memphis
2020
Canceled
N/A
2019
Texas
Kerwin Roach, Texas
2018
Penn State
Lamar Stevens, Penn State
2017
TCU
Kenrich Williams, TCU
2016
George Washington
Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington
2015
Stanford
Chasson Randle, Stanford
2014
Minnesota
Austin Hollins, Minnesota
North Texas will be around to defend their NIT title, though they'll have to go to LSU in the first round.