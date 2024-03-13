Printable SEC Tournament bracket 2024: Schedule, teams, location and more
The SEC has not only been one of the best conferences in college basketball this season, it also has a strong claim as the most entertaining. Five SEC teams are ranked in the top 20 of the AP poll, and most play an up-tempo, high-scoring brand of basketball. It's rare to see games get into the 90s and 100s these days, but in the SEC, it's commonplace.
The SEC Tournament is guaranteed to be a blast, because every team has something to play for. Regular season champ Tennessee is fighting for a 1-seed. Kentucky, Auburn, Alabama, and South Carolina could all secure top-4 seeds or better with a deep run this weekend, while Mississippi State and Texas A&M are in real danger of missing the Big Dance without a big win or two. Even a team like Arkansas, which finished 6-12 in conference, has the talent to erase the massive disappointment of this season and steal a bid if it can cut down the nets.
We have everything you need to get the most out of the SEC Tournament, so keep scrolling to find a printable bracket, tournament location, matchups, and schedule info. Calling out of work is up to you, though!
Printable 2024 SEC Tournament bracket
To print the bracket, simply click on the image to be taken to a PDF.
Alabama won the SEC Tournament last year over Texas A&M, but both teams are on the same loaded side of the bracket this year, along with Kentucky and Florida. The road appears to be more open for Tennessee, but the top nine teams in the conference all have at least two wins against ranked opponents, so even the Vols will have to earn their way to the title game.
Tennessee last won the title in 2022, also against Texas A&M. That tournament was played in Tampa, but Rick Barnes' crew should benefit this year from what should be the largest fan contingent outside of Kentucky's ever-present Big Blue nation. The Volunteers are led by likely First Team All-American Dalton Knecht, Jonas Aidoo, and Zakai Zeigler, but the conference as a whole is loaded with star power, including Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, Reed Sheppard, and Rob Dillingham, Auburn's Johni Broome, and Alabama's Mark Sears.
Where is the 2024 SEC Tournament?
The SEC Tournament will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, home to the Nashville Predators. Bridgestone Arena has been the primary home for the tournament in recent years, and this will be the eighth time in the last decade it has hosted. It's also locked in to host next year.
SEC Tournament schedule 2024: Dates, matchups, times
The tournament begins Wednesday night with matchups between the bottom four teams in the conference, but things really kick into gear on Thursday, with four matchups spaced throughout the day. All games can be found on either the SEC Network or ESPN, with the finals taking place at 1 p.m. on Selection Sunday.
First round (Wednesday, March 13)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
(13) Vanderbilt
(12) Arkansas
7 p.m. ET
SEC Network
(14) Missouri
(11) Georgia
9:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Second round (Thursday, March 14)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
(9) Mississippi State
(8) LSU
1 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Arkansas/Vanderbilt
(5) South Carolina
3:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
(10) Ole Miss
(7) Texas A&M
7 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Georgia/Missouri
(6) Florida
9:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Quarterfinals (Friday, March 15)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
LSU/Mississippi State
(1) Tennessee
1 p.m. ET
ESPN
TBD
(4) Auburn
3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Texas A&M/Ole Miss
(2) Kentucky
7 p.m. ET
SEC Network
TBD
(3) Alabama
9:30 p.m. ET
SEC Network
Semifinals (Saturday, March 16)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
TBD
TBD
1 p.m. ET
ESPN
TBD
TBD
3:30 p.m. ET
ESPN
Finals (Sunday, March 17)
Away team
Home team
Start time
TV channel
TBD
TBD
1 p.m.
ESPN