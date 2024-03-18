Fansided

Printable WNIT bracket 2024: Full schedule, matchups and teams

By Alicia de Artola

Columbia coach Megan Griffith watches from the baseline during the second half of Saturday's WNIT
Columbia coach Megan Griffith watches from the baseline during the second half of Saturday's WNIT / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA
March Madness season is ready to get underway from the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments to the CBI and NIT.

The Women's National Invitation Tournament will be among the thrilling college basketball tournaments that tip off in March including 48 teams all hoping to end their season with a victory.

The 2024 WNIT will be played on campuses around the country, from Power 4 schools to mid-majors. Let's check out this year's bracket.

Printable 2024 WNIT bracket

WNIT Bracket

Click the image above to see the full bracket or click here for a PDF version of the bracket from the official WNIT website.

Round 1 features byes for these 16 teams:

  • Cincinnati (14-17)
  • Duquesne (20-12)
  • Illinois State (21-11)
  • Louisiana-Monroe (19-13)
  • Minnesota (16-15)
  • Murray State (20-11
  • )North Dakota State (21-11)
  • Northern Arizona (25-9)
  • Northern Iowa (16-15)
  • Old Dominion (22-9)
  • Providence (13-20)
  • Purdue (13-18)
  • Troy (19-11)
  • Vermont (22-11)
  • Wisconsin (13-16)
  • Wyoming (16-14)

WNIT schedule 2024: Dates, times for every round

Round

Dates

Times

Round 1

March 20-22

6, 7, 7:30, 8, 9 p.m. ET

Round 2

March 23-26

TBD

Round 3

March 27-29

TBD

Quarterfinals

March 30-April 1

TBD

Semifinals

April 2-3

TBD

Championship

April 6

3 p.m. ET

The first round will begin on Wednesday, Mar. 20 with the tournament finishing up on Apr. 6 with the championship game.

WNIT Round 1 game-by-game schedule

Wednesday, March 20

UAB at Southern Miss, 7 p.m. ET
Eastern Kentucky at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m. ET
Boise State at Montana, 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 21

Monmouth at Buffalo, 6 p.m. ET
UAlbany at Colgate, 6 p.m. ET
Bowling Green at Butler, 7 p.m. ET
Charleston at USC Upstate, 7 p.m. ET
Stetson at Florida International, 7 p.m. ET
Northern Colorado at UTSA, 7:30 p.m. ET
Saint Louis at Central Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. ET
Grambling at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m. ET
UIC at Southern Indiana, 8 p.m. ET
Cal Poly at Pacific, 9 p.m. ET

Friday, March 22

Le Moyne at Niagara, 7 p.m. ET
UNC Greensboro at North Carolina A&T, 7 p.m. ET
UC Riverside at South Dakota, 8 p.m. ET

How to watch the WNIT 2024

The WNIT Championship Game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Fans can watch the title game online via CBSSports.com.

Information about additional broadcasts is not available.

Who won the WNIT last year, 2023?

Kansas earned top honors last season in front of their home fans at Allen Fieldhouse with a win over Columbia, 66-59, for the WNIT Championship. It was the Jayhawks' first ever postseason WNIT title.

Last 10 WNIT winners

Year

Champion

Runner-up

2023

Kansas

Columbia

2022

South Dakota St

Seton Hall

2021

Rice

Ole Miss

2020

Cancelled

N/A

2019

Arizona

Northwestern

2018

Indiana

Virginia Tech

2017

Michigan

Georgia Tech

2016

South Dakota

Florida Gulf Coast

2015

UCLA

West Virginia

2014

Rutgers

UTEP

