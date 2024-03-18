Printable WNIT bracket 2024: Full schedule, matchups and teams
March Madness season is ready to get underway from the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments to the CBI and NIT.
The Women's National Invitation Tournament will be among the thrilling college basketball tournaments that tip off in March including 48 teams all hoping to end their season with a victory.
The 2024 WNIT will be played on campuses around the country, from Power 4 schools to mid-majors. Let's check out this year's bracket.
Printable 2024 WNIT bracket
Click the image above to see the full bracket or click here for a PDF version of the bracket from the official WNIT website.
Round 1 features byes for these 16 teams:
- Cincinnati (14-17)
- Duquesne (20-12)
- Illinois State (21-11)
- Louisiana-Monroe (19-13)
- Minnesota (16-15)
- Murray State (20-11
- )North Dakota State (21-11)
- Northern Arizona (25-9)
- Northern Iowa (16-15)
- Old Dominion (22-9)
- Providence (13-20)
- Purdue (13-18)
- Troy (19-11)
- Vermont (22-11)
- Wisconsin (13-16)
- Wyoming (16-14)
WNIT schedule 2024: Dates, times for every round
Round
Dates
Times
Round 1
March 20-22
6, 7, 7:30, 8, 9 p.m. ET
Round 2
March 23-26
TBD
Round 3
March 27-29
TBD
Quarterfinals
March 30-April 1
TBD
Semifinals
April 2-3
TBD
Championship
April 6
3 p.m. ET
The first round will begin on Wednesday, Mar. 20 with the tournament finishing up on Apr. 6 with the championship game.
WNIT Round 1 game-by-game schedule
Wednesday, March 20
UAB at Southern Miss, 7 p.m. ET
Eastern Kentucky at Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m. ET
Boise State at Montana, 9 p.m. ET
Thursday, March 21
Monmouth at Buffalo, 6 p.m. ET
UAlbany at Colgate, 6 p.m. ET
Bowling Green at Butler, 7 p.m. ET
Charleston at USC Upstate, 7 p.m. ET
Stetson at Florida International, 7 p.m. ET
Northern Colorado at UTSA, 7:30 p.m. ET
Saint Louis at Central Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. ET
Grambling at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m. ET
UIC at Southern Indiana, 8 p.m. ET
Cal Poly at Pacific, 9 p.m. ET
Friday, March 22
Le Moyne at Niagara, 7 p.m. ET
UNC Greensboro at North Carolina A&T, 7 p.m. ET
UC Riverside at South Dakota, 8 p.m. ET
How to watch the WNIT 2024
The WNIT Championship Game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. Fans can watch the title game online via CBSSports.com.
Information about additional broadcasts is not available.
Who won the WNIT last year, 2023?
Kansas earned top honors last season in front of their home fans at Allen Fieldhouse with a win over Columbia, 66-59, for the WNIT Championship. It was the Jayhawks' first ever postseason WNIT title.
Last 10 WNIT winners
Year
Champion
Runner-up
2023
Kansas
Columbia
2022
South Dakota St
Seton Hall
2021
Rice
Ole Miss
2020
Cancelled
N/A
2019
Arizona
Northwestern
2018
Indiana
Virginia Tech
2017
Michigan
Georgia Tech
2016
South Dakota
Florida Gulf Coast
2015
UCLA
West Virginia
2014
Rutgers
UTEP