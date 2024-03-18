Printable women’s March Madness bracket 2024: Fill out your NCAA Tournament bracket
The women's March Madness bracket is officially official. Here's how you can print it and fill it out.
It's officially official. The women's NCAA Tournament bracket is live, and the field is set. We know the players, but we don't know the outcome. These next few weeks promise great basketball and acute feelings of grief interspersed with moments of titanic joy. No month in basketball can top the sheer ecstasy and anticipation of March.
The field of 68 features automatic bids from conference tournament winners around the country, in addition to at-large bids from the best runner-ups and conference tournament flameouts.
2024 Women's March Madness bracket
To access the March Madness bracket to print it out, simply click on the bracket to be taken to an isolated page.
As expected, South Carolina earned the No. 1 overall seed with their historic, utterly impressive 32-0 regular season. The SEC champs will look to improve upon last season's premature ending — a Final Four loss to Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Speaking of which, Clark and Iowa are also slotted in the No. 1 seed as well. Clark has won over legions of fans with her unmatched shot-making chops. Now, she gets a chance to go the distance before becoming the No. 1 pick in April's WNBA Draft.
Angel Reese and LSU claimed a No. 3 seed after losing to SCar in the SEC championship game. That is another major contender to monitor. The other No. 1 seeds are USC hailing from the Pac-12 and Texas representing the Big 12.
Women's March Madness schedule 2024: Dates, times for every round
Round
Dates
Times, TV Channels
First Four
March 20-21
TBD
First Round
March 22-23
TBD
Second Round
March 24-25
TBD
Sweet 16
March 29-30
TBD
Elite Eight
March 31-April 1
TBD
Final Four
April 5
7 PM E.T., ESPN
Championship Game
April 7
3 PM E.T., ABC
The First Four will determine which teams from the bubble officially join the 64-team first round. From there, the madness truly starts. We can expect dominant runs from the powerhouse teams up top, but we need to also prepare — mentally, physically, and in the bracket-sphere — for the upsets. They come fast and furious this time of year.
Who won Women's March Madness last year, 2023?
Last season, the No. 3 LSU Tigers toppled the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes in the NCAA Championship Game, 102-85. Alexis Morris led the starters with 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, while Ladazhia Williams and Angel Reese contributed 20 points and 15 points, respectively. Jasmine Carson poured in 22 points off the bench. Reese took home Most Outstanding Player honors.
Caitlin Clark scored 30 points, including 8-of-19 shooting from 3-point range, in the Iowa loss.
Both teams are reasonable bets to go all the way in 2024.
Last 10 March Madness winners and Final Four Most Outstanding Players
Year
National Champion
Most Outstanding Player
2023
LSU
Angel Reese
2022
South Carolina
Aliyah Boston
2021
Stanford
Haley Jones
2019
Baylor
Chloe Jackson
2018
Notre Dame
Arike Ogunbowale
2017
South Carolina
A'ja Wilson
2016
UConn
Breanna Stewart
2015
UConn
Breanna Stewart
2014
UConn
Breanna Stewart
2013
UConn
Breanna Stewart
Remember those Breanna Stewart years at UConn? The women's bracket has been blessed with more parity since Stewart's WNBA leap. The Huskies are still very much in the mix, while South Carolina would love to become the second team with three championships within the last decade. Stanford and LSU would love to make it two; the Tigers can even become the first repeat champs since Connecticut in 2016.
There is a lot of exciting basketball on the horizon.