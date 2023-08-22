Pro Bowl free agent offers his services to Jets, Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets are still attracting notable free agents in August.
By Josh Wilson
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets have hopes the size of a Lombardi Trophy heading into the 2023 NFL season. After all, Rodgers is clearly close to retirement, and the Jets have a quality stable of both veteran and youthful talent around him to reasonably get the job done.
Perhaps now the biggest challenge is that the Jets are in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, especially with the addition of Rodgers. The Buffalo Bills have had Super Bowl hopes for several years now. The Miami Dolphins have proven they can beat the Bills. The New England Patriots are still coached and managed by one of the most winningest coaches in NFL history.
So it would make sense to continue looking for further upgrades to improve depth and marginally increasing talent density.
One veteran is waiting on the call...
Jason Peters offers up his services to Jets and Aaron Rodgers
It's safe to say that offensive tackle Jason Peters is officially in ring-hunting mode. After spending over a decade with the Eagles, winning a Super Bowl during his time in Philly, Peters played for the Bears in 2021 and pulled the ultimate Philly betrayal by signing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.
Now, he's at least subtly eyeing the Jets, telling Kyle Brandt of NFL Network that if they call him, he'd answer.
"“They give me the call, I’m gonna show up and show out. That’s what I do. I’m a straight professional when it comes to that. Helping the young guys- if they want me to sit, you know I’ll sit.”"- Jason Peters
Peters only started one game last season, appearing in 10. He played 235 snaps, the lowest of any single season of his career. But might he still have some left in the tank?
Peters has been named to nine Pro Bowl teams, all consecutive from 2007 to 2016. Though he's been on the decline ever since, he's a mark of stability and a clearly respected player to have on any roster. Currently, the Jets' starting offensive line has two players drafted in 2021 or later and two more drafted in 2015 or later.
Though not all will make the final roster, the remaining 10 offensive lineman on the depth chart features six players who started their careers in 2020 or later.
So, while Peters may not be a reliable week-to-week starter at this stage in his career, he could bring psyche to the table that keeps younger players on track and raises the expectations for the position group. The fact that he's clearly open to such a role could help the chances of this signing becoming a reality.
Obviously, when your quarterback is a 39-year-old, it's important to look for any protection upgrades you can get. Perhaps Peters speaks to that motivation.