3 problems the Dallas Cowboys still need to solve after beating the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football
By Criss Partee
The Dallas Cowboys secured a much-needed win against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, edging out the division rival 20-15. While the jubilation in Dallas is palpable, a closer look at the game reveals critical areas where Dallas still needs significant improvement. Addressing these issues will be vital for the Cowboys to remain in contention late into the season.
Inconsistency on offense
Despite the win, the Cowboys' offense showed noticeable inconsistency. This erratic performance could pose challenges as the season progresses. The Cowboys settled far too often for field goals over touchdowns. After completing drives with two first-half TDs, Dallas settled for field goals in the third and fourth quarter allowing the Giants to hang around.
Dallas’ offense leaned heavily on big plays. This isn’t a bad tool to have in your bag but when the big plays aren’t hitting, they’ve got little else to lean on. Dak Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb on a 55-yard TD pass but relying on these moments presents a deeper problem. Without sustained drives that methodically chew clock and wear down defenses, they're playing a high-risk game that won't always pan out.
Prescott had his moments against the Giants, but inconsistency hovers around him like a shadow. Sometimes Prescott is firing on all cylinders and others it’s like he can’t get out of his own way to save his life. In today’s NFL, a team will only go as far as their QB leads them. Although Dallas improved to 2-2 with the win, it still looks like a deep playoff run may elude them this season.
Lingering questions on defense
While the Cowboys held the Giants to 15 points, don’t be fooled by this. New defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer was supposed to improve this run defense, yet they continue to show cracks. The defense held the Giants offense to 26 yards on 24 carries. That is one heck of a performance but let’s not forget the Giants possess one of the most inept offensive attacks in football. So, let’s not get crazy about this defense.
Once again it was a rather quiet game for Micah Parsons, however, he did leave the game with an ankle injury. He ended the game with two tackles and a tackle for loss. It seems Parsons could miss some time with this injury which is a blow regardless to a defense that has not looked great this season. DeMarcus Lawrence also suffered a foot injury so the Cowboys could be short-handed on the edge in the coming weeks. The defense hasn’t been too impressive this year but without their leaders off the edge, this season could potentially get away from them in a hurry.
Coaching and team identity
A win often masks the more subtle missteps, particularly in coaching. For the Cowboys, sharpening these elements is like playing a song on repeat. We’ve heard this before, especially with Mike McCarthy’s offense in Dallas. Play-calling during crucial moments continues to be questionable. Thursday’s game against the Giants highlighted the need for more creative play calls when the norm isn’t enough.
Time management and situational awareness have been issues in Dallas since McCarthy arrived in 2020. No matter how many games the Cowboys win, crucial moments in tight games are still a cause for concern in Big D. Dallas had a chance to put New York away late in this game and couldn’t convert allowing them another chance to win the game only trailing by five points. Almost any other team aside from the Jaguars or Panthers probably would’ve upset the Cowboys in that situation.
Again, Dallas got the win, but not all wins are created equally. Scoring 20 points in the NFL is a good recipe for losing against half of the league. The Cowboys should consider themselves lucky the Giants are in even worse shape with no clear path to retribution. With no contract past the end of the season, McCarthy seems to lack any sense of urgency based on the way his team has played and how he’s called games.
Something has to give
These Cowboys have all the potential in the world, yet the problems they've faced cannot be ignored. From inconsistencies offensively to defensive vulnerability and coaching indecision, these are not just bumps in the road — they're problems that equate to mountains rather than molehills. For the Cowboys to remain competitive this season, tackling these problems with urgency should be a top priority. If they cannot make some changes soon, it could be McCarthy’s post where the change is made in the offseason.