Fansided

Projected 2025 NFL Draft compensatory picks revealed: Cowboys, Dolphins clean up

The best teams in the NFL monitor the compensatory pick formula to maximize their potential return. Sometimes, those compensatory picks have been used to select Tom Brady or Brock Purdy.

By Kinnu Singh

2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7
2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 4-7 / Nic Antaya/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

Each NFL Draft initially has a total of 224 picks, with each team assigned one pick in all seven rounds. After the addition of 32 compensatory selections and workplace diversity picks, and subtraction of picks for penalized teams, there are approximately 256 picks every year.

Compensatory draft picks are additional draft picks that are awarded to teams based on compensatory free agent (CFA) players that a team lost in the prior year's free agency period. Teams that suffered a net loss of CFAs during the prior free agent signing period are eligible to receive an equivalent number of compensatory selections.

Only free agents whose previous contracts expired are eligible CFAs. For example, quarterback Kirk Cousins is eligible since his contract expired, but quarterback Russell Wilson is ineligible since he was released. Signing or acquiring CFAs from other teams can offset a team's CFA losses, but free agents signed after the free agency period do not count against a team's compensatory selections.

Compensatory selections range from third-round picks to seventh-round picks. The compensatory value of a lost free agent is dictated by the player's new average annual salary with their new team and their percentage of snaps played.

Compensatory picks are often overlooked by fans, but their value cannot be overstated. Tom Brady, the No. 199 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, was selected with a compensatory pick. Brock Purdy, the No. 262 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was also selected with a compensatory pick. The best teams learn how to manipulate the formula to receive some compensation for any free agents they lose. Sometimes, teams wait until after the NFL Draft to sign free agents to avoid losing a potential compensatory selection. Some teams prefer letting a player leave in free agency because they view it similarly to trading that player for a future third- or fourth-round pick. Other teams keep track of snap counts for their new signees to make sure they don't negate potential compensatory picks.

Here's a look at the projected 2025 compensatory picks by Nick Korte of Over The Cap.

Projected 2025 NFL Draft Compensatory Picks

Cousins is projected to be the highest ranked compensatory player from this free agency period due to high annual salary and high snap percentage. As a result, the Minnesota Vikings will likely recoup a third-round pick for his loss.

The Miami Dolphins, whose roster was stripped for parts this offseason, will likely receive the most total value from compensatory selections. Miami is projected to receive three picks, including two third-round picks for the losses of Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt.

The Buffalo Bills are projected to receive two fourth-round picks for their losses of wide receiver Gabriel Davis and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd. The Baltimore Ravens, who have always done well with maximizing their compensatory selections, may receive four total picks, including a fourth-round pick for linebacker Patrick Queen. The Dallas Cowboys are projected to receive four picks as well, but none higher than the fifth round. The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks could receive a fourth-round pick for safety Xavier McKinney and offensive guard Damien Lewis, respectively.

The New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and Detroit Lions cancelled out fourth-round picks with free agent signings. The Jets would have received a fourth-round pick for Bryce Huff, but it was offset out by the addition of several players with sixth-round compensatory grades.

Team

Round

Compensated Departure

Minnesota Vikings

3

Kirk Cousins

Miami Dolphins

3

Christian Wilkins

Miami Dolphins

3

Robert Hunt

New York Giants

4

Xavier McKinney

Baltimore Ravens

4

Patrick Queen

Seattle Seahawks

4

Damien Lewis

Buffalo Bills

4

Gabriel Davis

Buffalo Bills

4

Leonard Floyd

Dallas Cowboys

5

Tyron Smith

Dallas Cowboys

5

Tyler Biadasz

Dallas Cowboys

5

Dorance Armstrong Jr.

Baltimore Ravens

5

Jadeveon Clowney

San Francisco 49ers

5

Sam Darnold

Seattle Seahawks

5

Jordyn Brooks

Los Angeles Chargers

6

Kenneth Murray

Las Vegas Raiders

6

Jermaine Eluemunor

Dallas Cowboys

6

Tony Pollard

Baltimore Ravens

6

Geno Stone

Baltimore Ravens

6

John Simpson

Los Angeles Chargers

6

Gerald Everett

Las Vegas Raiders

6

Amik Robertson

Los Angeles Chargers

6

Austin Ekeler

Green Bay Packers

7

Yosuah Nijman

San Francisco 49ers

7

Charlie Woerner

Cleveland Browns

7

Sione Takitaki

Miami Dolphins

7

DeShon Elliott

Cleveland Browns

7

Harrison Bryant

Kansas City Chiefs

7

Willie Gay Jr.

New Orleans Saints

7

Isaac Yiadmo

Kansas City Chiefs

7

Mike Edwards

Next. Nostradamus? NFL analyst who's predicted last 6 Super Bowl winners reveals 2024 shortlist. Nostradamus? NFL analyst who's predicted last 6 Super Bowl winners reveals 2024 shortlist. dark

feed

Home/NFL Draft