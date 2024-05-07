Projected 2025 NFL Draft compensatory picks revealed: Cowboys, Dolphins clean up
By Kinnu Singh
Each NFL Draft initially has a total of 224 picks, with each team assigned one pick in all seven rounds. After the addition of 32 compensatory selections and workplace diversity picks, and subtraction of picks for penalized teams, there are approximately 256 picks every year.
Compensatory draft picks are additional draft picks that are awarded to teams based on compensatory free agent (CFA) players that a team lost in the prior year's free agency period. Teams that suffered a net loss of CFAs during the prior free agent signing period are eligible to receive an equivalent number of compensatory selections.
Only free agents whose previous contracts expired are eligible CFAs. For example, quarterback Kirk Cousins is eligible since his contract expired, but quarterback Russell Wilson is ineligible since he was released. Signing or acquiring CFAs from other teams can offset a team's CFA losses, but free agents signed after the free agency period do not count against a team's compensatory selections.
Compensatory selections range from third-round picks to seventh-round picks. The compensatory value of a lost free agent is dictated by the player's new average annual salary with their new team and their percentage of snaps played.
Compensatory picks are often overlooked by fans, but their value cannot be overstated. Tom Brady, the No. 199 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, was selected with a compensatory pick. Brock Purdy, the No. 262 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was also selected with a compensatory pick. The best teams learn how to manipulate the formula to receive some compensation for any free agents they lose. Sometimes, teams wait until after the NFL Draft to sign free agents to avoid losing a potential compensatory selection. Some teams prefer letting a player leave in free agency because they view it similarly to trading that player for a future third- or fourth-round pick. Other teams keep track of snap counts for their new signees to make sure they don't negate potential compensatory picks.
Here's a look at the projected 2025 compensatory picks by Nick Korte of Over The Cap.
Projected 2025 NFL Draft Compensatory Picks
Cousins is projected to be the highest ranked compensatory player from this free agency period due to high annual salary and high snap percentage. As a result, the Minnesota Vikings will likely recoup a third-round pick for his loss.
The Miami Dolphins, whose roster was stripped for parts this offseason, will likely receive the most total value from compensatory selections. Miami is projected to receive three picks, including two third-round picks for the losses of Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt.
The Buffalo Bills are projected to receive two fourth-round picks for their losses of wide receiver Gabriel Davis and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd. The Baltimore Ravens, who have always done well with maximizing their compensatory selections, may receive four total picks, including a fourth-round pick for linebacker Patrick Queen. The Dallas Cowboys are projected to receive four picks as well, but none higher than the fifth round. The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks could receive a fourth-round pick for safety Xavier McKinney and offensive guard Damien Lewis, respectively.
The New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals, and Detroit Lions cancelled out fourth-round picks with free agent signings. The Jets would have received a fourth-round pick for Bryce Huff, but it was offset out by the addition of several players with sixth-round compensatory grades.
Team
Round
Compensated Departure
Minnesota Vikings
3
Kirk Cousins
Miami Dolphins
3
Christian Wilkins
Miami Dolphins
3
Robert Hunt
New York Giants
4
Xavier McKinney
Baltimore Ravens
4
Patrick Queen
Seattle Seahawks
4
Damien Lewis
Buffalo Bills
4
Gabriel Davis
Buffalo Bills
4
Leonard Floyd
Dallas Cowboys
5
Tyron Smith
Dallas Cowboys
5
Tyler Biadasz
Dallas Cowboys
5
Dorance Armstrong Jr.
Baltimore Ravens
5
Jadeveon Clowney
San Francisco 49ers
5
Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks
5
Jordyn Brooks
Los Angeles Chargers
6
Kenneth Murray
Las Vegas Raiders
6
Jermaine Eluemunor
Dallas Cowboys
6
Tony Pollard
Baltimore Ravens
6
Geno Stone
Baltimore Ravens
6
John Simpson
Los Angeles Chargers
6
Gerald Everett
Las Vegas Raiders
6
Amik Robertson
Los Angeles Chargers
6
Austin Ekeler
Green Bay Packers
7
Yosuah Nijman
San Francisco 49ers
7
Charlie Woerner
Cleveland Browns
7
Sione Takitaki
Miami Dolphins
7
DeShon Elliott
Cleveland Browns
7
Harrison Bryant
Kansas City Chiefs
7
Willie Gay Jr.
New Orleans Saints
7
Isaac Yiadmo
Kansas City Chiefs
7
Mike Edwards