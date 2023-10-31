Projected 76ers lineup after anti-climactic James Harden trade
The 76ers traded James Harden to the Clippers in a trade that seemed long overdue. What does the Philly lineup look like after the trade?
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers have traded James Harden, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev for Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, multiple draft picks, and a pick swap. Additionally, according to Shams Charania, Philadelphia was able to acquire a Clippers 2028 first-round pick, a pick swap, and a Clippers 2026 first-round pick in terms of draft capital.
While the Sixers will need Tyrese Maxey to step up as a elite secondary option for the team to have a chance to compete in the East, this trade allows the team to acquire a star down the line. Philly now has the draft capital to make a move for a superstar at the trade deadline if one becomes available. They also have a ton of cap space to make a move this offseason if they don't make a move now.
Of course, this is all a long-term outlook and the bigger question right now is what the starting lineup will look like for the team.
Sixers Roster: Projected starting lineup after James Harden trade
PG: Tyrese Maxey SG: De'Anthony Melton SF: Tobias Harris PF: Marcus Morris/Robert Covington/Kelly Oubre Jr C: Joel Embiid
The point guard spot is very self-explanatory. Maxey is the second-best player on this team and will be expected to be an all-star with James Harden gone. De'Anthony Melton has been a sneaky good addition since he was added to the team a year ago and will complement the young star very well. Of course, the team could end up putting Patrick Beverley instead but It's hard to see him starting outside of specific situations.
In the short term, the Sixers could go a lot of different ways at the power-forward spot. Philly has different options at this spot including Morris, Covington, and Oubre Jr. The difference between Morris and Convington is that Morris is a player who can get more offensive activity and Covington's strength comes on the defensive end. Of course, the team could end up putting Kelly Oubre Jr. instead. Oubre would end up giving the team a lot more scoring.
Center and small Forward are the two easiest spots to put in this lineup. Tobias Harris has underplayed his time with the Sixers and could be an eventual trade piece in a deal for a superstar. Still, for now, the high-volume bucket-getter will be the small forward for this team. Joel Embiid is the starting center and there isn't much to say that hasn't already been said in this article about Embiid future in Philly. For now, the MVP will play with this starting lineup and roster.