Projected Atlanta Braves lineup with Austin Riley out for up to 2 months
The Atlanta Braves continue to suffer injury after injury, putting their postseason hopes in jeopardy. If not for the complete incompetence of the National League middle tier, there would be serious panic bubbling up around the Braves fandom right now. Atlanta should have enough firepower to outpace the New York Mets down the stretch — New York is presently 2.0 games back in the Wild Card standings — but nothing is ever guaranteed in the MLB.
It's hard not to feel like some sort of black magic voodoo trick is being played on the Braves. Just as positive injury news finally starts to trickle in, Austin Riley gets drilled by a high, inside pitch and is slated to miss 6-to-8 weeks with a fractured right hand.
Riley has not been up to his usual standards this season, but he was still the Braves' second-best bat behind Marcell Ozuna. With Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ozzie Albies also out of commission for the time being, Atlanta's offense suddenly looks more vulnerable than it has in years. The Braves are a deep team built to withstand the occasional injury or slump. What the Braves cannot withstand is several slumps and an onslaught of prolonged absences, all at the same time.
Luke Williams is expected to fill in for Riley in the short term, while Nacho Alvarez also merits consideration down the line. Whit Merrifield might see reps at third base, but he's currently plugging the void left by Albies at second base. So, frankly, the Braves are stretched way too thin for comfort.
Jorge Soler, thankfully, is due back within the week, and Travis d'Arnaud should be in the lineup soon. Here is how the Braves' offense shapes up without Riley.
Projected Atlanta Braves lineup with Luke Williams filling in for injured Austin Riley
B.O.P.
Name
Pos.
1
Jorge Soler
RF
2
Michael Harris II
CF
3
Marcell Ozuna
DH
4
Matt Olson
1B
5
Jarred Kelenic
LF
6
Orlando Arcia
SS
7
Sean Murphy
C
8
Whit Merrifield
2B
9
Luke Williams
3B
This is... not great by Braves standards. The absences have just piled up all season. Atlanta's lineup featured six All-Stars last season. Now it features zero, with half of those 2023 All-Stars sidelined by injuries, at least two of which are probably season-ending.
It is astounding just how quickly the Braves have fallen off, through no fault of the front office or the coaching staff. We can't really blame the players either. It has been puzzling to watch Matt Olson struggle to the extent he has, for example, but the Braves should be able to overcome that. If the Braves were healthy, Atlanta would still be biting at the Phillies' heels in the NL East. Philadelphia isn't even on pace for 100 wins. The Braves won 104 last season.
Instead, the Braves are at risk of free fall. The weakness of the NL is a boon for Atlanta, as the Mets aren't exactly surging in the Wild Card race. But, with each successive injury, the Braves' standing becomes less solid.
The idea of Atlanta missing the playoffs was once unthinkable. Now, it's wholly possible. Some may even call it probable. It will require a concerted effort from the Braves' spare parts to fend off Wild Card suitors and put Atlanta back on the postseason stage.