Projected Baltimore Orioles rotation for the 2023 postseason
The talented Orioles rotation will look to lead them towards the World Series.
The Baltimore Orioles have a solid mix of youth and experience in their pitching rotation. This rotation will look to lead them through October just like they've led them to over 100 wins.
But their rotation has five solid starters and it's highly unlikely that any team opts to go with a five-man rotation, so that leaves the Orioles with tough choices.
What could their postseason rotation look like this year?
Projected Baltimore Orioles rotation for the 2023 MLB Postseason
Kyle Bradish
Up to this point in the year, Kyle Bradish has been the team's clear ace. He's totaled over 160 innings and still holds an ERA below 3.00 and an FIP of 3.31, both leading qualified Orioles starters.
He's shown up down the stretch and there's no doubting his spot at the top of the Orioles rotation. Bradish has put up a sub-3.00 ERA in three consecutive months to this point. Over his last two starts, he's allowed just five hits in 14 innings. The ace should get the ball to begin the playoffs.
Grayson Rodriguez
If Kyle Bradish is the current ace, that would leave Grayson Rodriguez as the future ace. Rodriguez's season can be broken down into two sections: his first ten starts and his last 13 starts. After his first ten, he was sent down to the minors before being recalled in July.
In those first ten starts, Rodriguez had a 7.35 ERA and hadn't gone more than five innings in a game. He allowed eight runs twice and six runs once. After being recalled, he's been incredible. In those 13 starts, he's gone at least five innings in 12 of them, allowing two or fewer runs in ten.
Rodriguez has a bright future, but he also has a bright present day. Look for him to follow Bradish in the Orioles postseason rotation.
John Means
John Means made his return to the rotation just a few short weeks ago, following Tommy John Surgery and a back strain. Since returning, Means has locked himself in the Orioles rotation.
In four starts this year, he's allowed 13 hits in 23.2 innings while surrendering seven earned runs. Means provides the Orioles with a veteran lefty, two qualities that aren't present in Rodriguez and Bradish. He should be a lock to get the ball in every playoff series.
Dean Kremer
The final spot in the rotation remains in question. Dean Kremer and Kyle Gibson have both been good for the Orioles this season. They also have the option to go with a three-man rotation. But, they'll likely go with four men in order to avoid putting too much pressure on their young arms.
This leaves Kremer as the likely option to throw as their fourth starter in the postseason rotation. Kremer gives Baltimore a consistent starter with an ERA that floats around 4.00. He should provide one of the better backend postseason starters this year.