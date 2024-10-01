Projected Braves rotation for Wild Card series vs. Padres
By Lior Lampert
Two of three National League Wild Card spots were determined by a doubleheader regular-season finale clash between the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. After splitting the two contests, both clubs secured postseason bids.
Kudos to Atlanta for overcoming a gut-wrenching (albeit thrilling) 8-7 loss to the Mets earlier in the day, winning the second game 3-0. New York slugger Francisco Lindor momentarily crushed the hearts of Braves Country, though the squad bounced back to clinch a playoff appearance. Now, a best-of-three series with the San Diego Padres awaits.
The Braves and Padres faced off seven times during the 2024 campaign, with San Diego winning four meetings. We're in for a competitive encounter based on their meetings yielding a cumulative four-run scoring differential. With that in mind, the pitching battle could ultimately decide who advances to the NLDS, given the razor-thin margin.
However, the Braves are expected to be without their ace, Chris Sale. The southpaw hurler was scratched from Game 2 versus the Mets with back spasms. Since then, Atlanta's manager Brian Snitker has reportedly revealed the veteran is unlikely to be available in the Wild Card round. So, who will the skipper turn to?
Per Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Ian Anderson, AJ Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder are the "top candidates" to start Game 1 in San Diego. However, the Atlanta beat writer notes that the foremost of the trio has "some of the best postseason numbers of all time."
But as Bowman states, Anderson hasn't pitched in the MLB since 2022. Are Snitker and the Braves willing to take a gamble on his experience, knowing there's some rust to shake off? That remains to be seen. But given Sale's health and Atlanta deploying Reynaldo Lopez to stave off the Mets, desperate times call for desperate measures.
All-Star left-hander Max Fried will presumably take the mound for Atlanta in Game 2. He's their next-best pitcher after Sale, so it'd be hard to envision him not getting the nod, especially if they drop Game 1.
Charlie Morton conceivably completes Atlanta's rotation in the Wild Card should the Braves and Padres get to a decisive Game 3. Nonetheless, it's worth noting the 40-year-old will be on short rest if so. He pitched on Sept. 29, so it'll undoubtedly be a quick turnaround.