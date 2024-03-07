Projected Cardinals nightmare rotation without Sonny Gray in it
The St. Louis Cardinals may be in for a tough ride this season, as Sonny Gray will likely begin the year on the IL. Here is the team's projected rotation without their new ace.
By Curt Bishop
4. Kyle Gibson was an odd addition in free agency
The addition of Kyle Gibson was certainly a head scratcher for the Cardinals.
Even more confusing was the fact that St. Louis gave him $12 million for just one season.
However, the signing does have its merits. Gibson is an innings eater and can be counted on to keep a team in a ballgame. He takes the ball every fifth day and can even be trusted to make at least 30 starts in a season.
In 2023, the 36-year-old right-hander started 33 games with the Baltimore Orioles. He also won 15 games and logged 192 total innings.
The major concern with Gibson is that he is not a strikeout pitcher, but rather more of a pitch-to-contact guy. He also posted a 4.73 ERA, which leaves a lot to be desired.
The Greenfield, Indiana native is a graduate of Missouri University, so he is familiar with being in Cardinals territory. A pitcher-friendly ballpark like Busch Stadium is also something that should help him as he tries to bounce back from a difficult 2023 season and potentially even recapture the magic of his 2021 campaign.
We'll see what he can provide for the Cardinals as they look to contend in 2024.