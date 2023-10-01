Projected Celtics starting lineup after Jrue Holiday trade
The Celtics have made the move for Jrue Holiday and here is their updated roster for the start of the 2023-24 season
The Boston Celtics have made the trade for former Buck, Jrue Holiday to pair alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Celtics have traded Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, 2024 Warriors first round pick and a BOS unprotected 2029 first-round pick to the Blazers for Jrue Holiday..
The Celtics have now paired Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum with a primary decision maker they have been looking for over the last few seasons.
Here is the Celtics updated starting lineup going into the 2023-24 season.
Celtics roster: Projected starting linuep after Jrue Holiday Trade
- PG: Jrue Holiday
- SG: Jaylen Brown
- SF: Jayson Tatum
- PF: Al Horford
- C: Kristaps Porzingis
The Celtics starting five is set in stone because Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzinis are all All-Star caliber or All-NBA talent. After trading away Robert Williams, Al Horford is the only other big man on the roster.
The Celtics still have Derrick White where there is the possibility of them playing small ball where their starting lineup is Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum at the four, and Kristaps Porzingis.
The most important thing that comes out of this trade for the Celtics is that they finally have a primary decision-maker. Over the last few seasons, the Celtics relied on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to make the primary decisions but they caused so many turnovers that it hurt the team.
After this trade, the Celitcs lost out on their depth. They lost the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year in Malcolm Brogdon and a premier shot blocker in Robert Williams. Outside of Derrick White, the Celtics depth isn't the greatest. Without Robert Williams, their big men depth is non-existent.
Adding Jrue Holiday is still a great plus for the Celtics and will be in contention for an NBA Championship in 2024.