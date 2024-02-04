Projected college basketball AP Top 25 rankings after UNC beats Duke, Kansas blasts Houston
Saturday, Feb. 3 was like a dream for college basketball fans. There were three matchups between Top 10 teams on the docket with one other Top 20 matchup in play as well. And with some other upset bids throughout the country in college hoops, it was a banner day to shake up the college basketball rankings with March Madness looming.
The headliner for the day was the 261st chapter in the North Carolina-Duke rivalry, this meeting going down between the No. 3 Tar Heels and No. 7 Blue Devils in Chapel Hill. With Duke focusing much of its attention on slowing down R.J. Davis, though, UNC saw Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot step up hugely while the whole of Hubert Davis' team delivered a phenomenal defensive effort to pick up the 93-84 win.
That was far from all we saw in college basketball on Saturday. No. 8 Kansas welcomed No. 4 Houston to Allen Fieldhouse and Bill Self continued the Jayhawk tradition of dominating at home, submitting a stellar defensive performance in their own right to get the 78-65 victory. Meanwhile, the Kentucky Wildcats gave No. 5 Tennessee a scare, but the Vols held strong at Rupp Arena to deliver a big blow to Coach Cal's group with a 103-92 win.
Elsewhere in the AP Top 25, No. 18 Baylor upset No. 12 Iowa State, No. 15 Texas Tech lost in a stunner at home to Cincinnati, No. 23 Oklahoma fell on the road at UCF, No. 17 Utah State also lost on the road at San Diego State, Texas picked up a road win over No. 25 TCU, and No. 1 UConn survived a spirited effort in MSG from St. John's.
Then on Sunday, we got started with the fourth Top 10 clash of the weekend with No. 2 Purdue visiting the Kohl Center and No. 6 Wisconsin. Despite a fierce effort from the Badgers, though, Wisconsin took its second loss of the week as they fell in a close one.
So where will that leave the AP Top 25 college basketball rankings on Monday? Let's take a look.
- UConn Huskies
- Purdue Boilermakers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Houston Cougars
- Marquette Golden Eagles
- Arizona Wildcats
- Duke Blue Devils
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Auburn Tigers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Baylor Bears
- Iowa State Cyclones
- FAU Owls
- Creighton Bluejays
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Dayton Flyers
- BYU Cougars
- Utah State Aggies
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- New Mexico Lobos
- San Diego State Aztecs
Despite earlier losses in the week for both North Carolina and Tennessee, Wisconsin also losing at Nebraska prior to the weekend keeps the Heels and Vols inside the Top 5 after big wins. Duke and Kentucky, meanwhile, fall to No. 9 and 13, respectively. As for Kansas, they leap ahead of Houston and into the Top 5 with their marquee victory.
There could still be some more large changes to the AP Top 25 on Sunday. An upstart Nebraska team will try for another upset as they go on the road to face Illinois. And don't forget about Arizona, who will host Stanford on Sunday as well.