Projected college basketball rankings after Ohio State upsets second-ranked Purdue
The Ohio State Buckeyes upset the No. 2-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in their first game since firing head coach Chris Holtmann.
By Mark Powell
The Chris Holtmann era came to an end in Columbus this week, as the Ohio State Buckeyes fired their head basketball coach. While the long-term answer as to the direction of the program is unclear at the moment, the Buckeyes have something major to celebrate thanks to a narrow win over No. 2-ranked Purdue on Sunday afternoon.
With March Madness just around the corner, the Buckeyes chances of making the tournament are slim. A win over the Boilermakers has OSU sitting at 15-11 and 5-10 in the conference. A late-season run isn't impossible, but it's unlikely.
Ohio State is one of the youngest teams in the Big Ten, with over 70 percent of their minutes going to freshmen or sophomores. Two of their veterans came through on Sunday, however, as sophomore Bruce Thorton and senior Jamison Battle combined for 41 of the team's 73 points. Despite 22 points from Canadian Purdue big man Zach Edey -- standing at 7-4 and 300 pounds -- Ohio State was able to hold Purdue's offense in check just enough late to come away with a win.
Here is the AP Top 25 heading into the week.
College basketball rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after Purdue gets upset by Ohio State
1. UConn Huskies
2. Houston Cougars
3. Arizona Wildcats
4. Purdue Boilermakers
5. Kansas Jayhawks
6. Marquette Golden Eagles
7. UNC Tar Heels
8. Tennessee Volunteers
9. Duke Blue Devils
10. Iowa State Cyclones
11. Baylor Bears
12. Illinois Fightin Illini
13. South Carolina Gamecocks
14. Alabama Crimson Tide
15. Dayton Flyers
16. Kentucky Wildcats
17. Saint Mary's
18. Auburn Tigers
19. Creighton Blue Jays
20. Virginia Cavaliers
21. Colorado State Rams
22. Texas Tech Red Raiders
23. San Diego State Aztecs
24. Michigan State Spartans
25. Washington State Cougars
The AP Top-25 is due for a reset of sorts thanks to a large number of teams near the bottom of the rankings losing on Saturday. As for Purdue, they will likely fall to No. 4, as Marquette lost to UConn this weekend as well. The Huskies claim the top spot now after their win over the Golden Eagles.