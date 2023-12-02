Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Washington bests Oregon in Pac-12 Championship Game
The Washington Huskies are Pac-12 Champions. That also means they're heading for the College Football Playoff. How does their win impact the CFP rankings?
The first Power 5 conference champion was crowned on Friday night as the Washington Huskies took down the Oregon Ducks in a nailbiter.
The Huskies jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first half but Oregon scored 21 unanswered points to flip the script. Going into the fourth quarter, Washington was suddenly trailing 24-20.
Michael Penix and company answered the bell, scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including one with 2:44 remaining. Despite a quick strike from Oregon, the Huskies successfully bled out the clock to claim the final Pac-12 title.
With an undefeated season complete, it looks like a certainty Washington will occupy one of the four College Football Playoff spots. That's bad news for several other playoff hopefuls.
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Washington beats Oregon
- Georgia Bulldogs (playing Alabama)
- Michigan Wolverines (playing Iowa)
- Washington Huskies (beat Oregon)
- Florida State Seminoles (playing Louisville)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (inactive)
- Texas Longhorns (playing Oklahoma State)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (playing Georgia)
- Oregon Ducks (lost to Washington)
Washington's victory was certainly impressive but the Huskies aren't likely to move up from No. 3, which is where they ranked in the penultimate CFP rankings. The only way to imagine them rising is a shocking upset for Michigan in the Big Ten title game or Alabama muddying the waters in the SEC Championship Game over Georgia.
In one way, the CFP may have a very neat ranking in front of them. There were four undefeated teams coming into championship weekend. One of the four has already locked in their undefeated status, the other three will have their chance to do the same on Thursday.
That means Ohio State, Texas and Alabama have to hope Louisville can upset Florida State to open up another spot.
As for Friday night, the CFP calculation was chalk. We'll see how the rest of championship weekend goes.