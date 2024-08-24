Projected college football rankings after Florida State gets upset by Georgia Tech
By Scott Rogust
The very first game of the 2024 college football season ends with a massive upset. In Dublin, Ireland, the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles were looking to make a statement and prove everyone wrong after they were snubbed from the College Football Playoff last season. Their opponents were the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who legendary head coach Nick Saban picked as his "sleeper" in the ACC.
Despite having a deep roster, Florida State came up short against Georgia Tech, losing 24-21 on a walk-off, 44-yard field goal by Aidan Birr. This comees after early struggles from Seminoles quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and a defense that was no match for the Yellow Jackets offense.
With that, Florida State is bound to fall in next week's AP Top 25 rankings. But how far down should they fall in the college football rankings?
Projected college football rankings after Georgia Tech upsets Florida State
Let's take a crack at the rankings with Florida State starting off the year with an 0-1 record.
- Georgia (0-0)
- Ohio State (0-0)
- Oregon (0-0)
- Texas (0-0)
- Alabama (0-0)
- Ole Miss (0-0)
- Notre Dame (0-0)
- Penn State (0-0)
- Michigan (0-0)
- Missouri (0-0)
- Utah (0-0)
- LSU (0-0)
- Clemson (0-0)
- Tennessee (0-0)
- Oklahoma (0-0)
- Oklahoma State (0-0)
- Kansas State (0-0)
- Miami (FL) (0-0)
- Florida State (0-1)
- Texas A&M (0-0)
- Arizona (0-0)
- Kansas (0-0)
- USC (0-0)
- North Carolina State (0-0)
- Iowa (0-0)
Considering that none of the teams in the Top 25 are playing until next weekend, it's hard to gauge just how far Florida State could fall. We would expect them to fall 7-10 spots in the rankings. So, we put them right behind the Miami Hurricanes, who open their season next Saturday against the Florida Gators.
The Seminoles offense couldn't really get much going, with Uiagalelei only picking up -0.1 net air yards per attempt despite completing 12-of-14 pass attempts in the first half. But, Uiagalelei did step up in the fourth quarter, particularly converting two fourth downs to lead the Seminoles to a game-tying touchdown.
Unfortunately for Florida State fans, their defense struggled to stop Georgia Tech's offense. Out of Georgia Tech's 336 total yards of offense, 190 of which came from the rushing attack on 36 carries. Jamal Haynes was the biggest threat to Florida State, as he picked up 75 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
This will be a game that the Seminoles would like to flush, as it's not the best way to start the season. But with there so many games left to play, and an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, there's no reason for doom and gloom just yet.