Projected college football rankings after Illinois stuns Nebraska in overtime
By Scott Rogust
While attention from sports fans may have been on MLB to see which teams could clinch a postseason spot on Friday, there was college football being played. And the games that were on didn't disappoint. First up, the Stanford Cardinal scored a huge win over the Syracuse Orange on a walk-off field goal. Second on the docket was a battle between two ranked teams in the Big Ten — the No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers and the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini.
Early on in the Nebraska-Illinois showdown, it was the Dylan Raiola. The freshman quarterback had NFL fans salivating at the thought of their favorite team drafting him in 2027, given his electric playing style in the first half.
But when all was said and done, Illinois defeated Nebraska 31-24 in overtime to improve to 4-0 on the season and score their first win in conference play.
After Raiola put Nebraska up 24-17 early in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass to Janiran Bonner, Illinois Luke Altmyer responded with a touchdown of his own on the following drive. Plus, Illinois defense held back Raiola and Nebraska's offense, allowing the game to be sent to overtime, which was won on a four-yard touchdown pass from Altmyer to Pat Bryant.
Projected college football AP Top 25 rankings after Illinois upsets Nebraska in overtime
With Illinois continuing their undefeated season by handing Nebraska their first loss of the season, what could the AP Top 25 rankings look like? Well, we took a crack at it.
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Missouri Tigers
- Miami Hurricanes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- USC Trojans
- Utah Utes
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Oklahoma Sooners
- LSU Tigers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Michigan Wolverines
- Lousiville Cardinals
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Clemson Tigers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Northern Illinois Huskies
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
Since there is still so much college football to be played on Saturday, it is too early to kick Nebraska out of the Top 25 entirely. So, we moved them down to the No. 25 spot. As for Illinois, they take Nebraska's old spot at No. 22.
Of course, this will all be contingent on how other ranked teams like Northern Illinois and Texas A&M play. Northern Illinois plays the 2-1 Buffalo Bulls, while Texas A&M plays Bowling Green.
Then, there are teams that were on the bubble entering Week 4. The Memphis Tigers just missed out on a Top 25 spot with 77 points after their upset win over the Florida State Seminoles. Memphis is set to take on the undefeated Navy Midshipmen. Boise State received 62 points and are returning from their bye week to take on the 0-2 Portland State Vikings. Those are just two examples.
For Nebraska, they not only have to sit with this loss to Illinois, but see if they will remain in the AP Top 25 come Sunday.