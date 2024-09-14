Projected college football rankings after Kansas State crushes Arizona
By John Buhler
We finally got to see the Kansas State team we were all hoping for. After seemingly holding everything back offensively vs. the UT-Martin Skyhawks and the Tulane Green Wave the previous two weeks, K-State unleashed a furious ground game centered around their emerging dual-threat playmaker at quarterback in Avery Johnson. K-State clobbered Arizona easily Friday night, 31-7.
Even though Tetairoa McMillan still got his yards, Chris Klieman's defense stiffled Noah Fifita all night long. Brent Brennan is a good coach, but Klieman is one of the best in the business you may still not know about. He has a team that not only looks to be gelling at the right time, but might be good enough to make the College Football Playoff for the first time ever as the projected Big 12 champion.
Prior to the blowout victory in Manhattan on Friday the 13th, here is what the AP Top 25 looked like.
AP Top 25 Week 3
- Georgia Bulldogs: (1,566 points, 54 first-place votes)
- Texas Longhorns (1,492 points, 4 first-place votes)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (1,476 points, 5 first-place votes)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (1,331 points)
- Ole Miss Rebels (1,323 points)
- Missouri Tigers (1,125 points)
- Tennessee Volunteers (1,107 points)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (1,090 points)
- Oregon Ducks (1,077 points)
- Miami Hurricanes (1,073 points)
- USC Trojans (1,022 points)
- Utah Utes (1,010 points)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (734 points)
- Kansas State Wildcats (702 points)
- Oklahoma Sooners (672 points)
- LSU Tigers (521 points)
- Michigan Wolverines (503 points)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (427 points)
- Louisville Cardinals (383 points)
- Arizona Wildcats (381 points)
- Iowa State Cyclones (309 points)
- Clemson Tigers (292 points)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (142 points)
- Boston College Eagles (116 points)
- Northern Illinois Huskies (114 points)
We should fully anticipate Kansas State moving up from No. 14 in the next AP Top 25, based on the Wildcats getting a convincing win at home over Arizona. As for the other Big 12 Wildcats, we should expect for Arizona to fall from No. 20. There is a fairly decent chance Arizona falls out of the top 25 all together. Kansas State is a quality defeat, but there are two many undefeated teams left right now.
Let's dive into what the AP Top 25 would look like right now if the Friday the 13th was factored in.
CFB rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after Kansas State trounces Arizona
There is not a ton of movement after the Kansas State win over Arizona, but there certainly is some.
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Texas Longhorns
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Missouri Tigers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Oregon Ducks
- Miami Hurricanes
- USC Trojans
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Utah Utes
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Oklahoma Sooners
- LSU Tigers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Louisville Cardinals
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Clemson Tigers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Boston College Eagles
- Northern Illinois Huskies
- Illinois Fighting Illini
Let's start with Kansas State. I would have the Wildcats moving up from No. 14 to No. 12 after this win. Arizona was a ranked team at the time of their meeting, so it is still deemed as one of quality right this instant. Thus, I would have K-State leapfrogging Utah and Oklahoma State at No. 12 and No. 13 respectively to get up to No. 12. They would be in pole position in the new Big 12 as the new No. 12.
Arizona would fall out of the top 25 in my estimation, but could be clinging onto the No. 24 or No. 25 spot in some prognosticators' estimations. I am not going to do that. What has Arizona done up to this point to merit being in the top 25? I don't view Northern Illinois at a top 25 team, but they have a win over a top-25 team in Notre Dame. So who would be taking Arizona's spot inside the top 25 now?
That would be the next man up in the Illinois Fighting Illini, who received the most votes of any team last week that wasn't ranked. Bret Bielema has his team playing with a ton of confidence. While Kansas looks like a shell of itself without Andy Kotelnicki running the offense, Bielema is now in year two without Ryan Walters coordinating his defense. Illinois is a fun team and should be rewarded here.
Until we see how the Week 3 slate shakes out, these are the 25 best teams in all of college football.