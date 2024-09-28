Projected college football rankings after Miami survives Virginia Tech by a hair
Rule No. 1 in college football: Upsets are always on the table.
It doesn't matter if you're ranked and at home. You never know when a plucky underdog will try to take a bite out of you.
On Friday night, the Miami Hurricanes started off the college football slate with that warning. The Virginia Tech Hokies, a multi-touchdown underdog, very nearly handed Cam Ward and company their first loss.
In fact, it took an overturned Hail Mary touchdown on the final play of the game to give the Hurricanes the W.
Rule No. 2 in college football: Just win baby.
Miami looks headed for the College Football Playoff so long as they win the ACC. A scare against Virginia Tech doesn't change that.
However, it could create an argument for a slight drop in the rankings.
CFB rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after Miami looks human
Let's look at the rankings presuming the higher-ranked team will win each matchup this weekend...
- Georgia Bulldogs (Previous rank: 2)
- Texas Longhorns (1)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (3)
- Tennessee Volunteers (5)
- Ole Miss Rebels (6)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (9)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (4)
- Miami Hurricanes (7)
- Oregon Ducks (8)
- Utah Utes (10)
- Missouri Tigers (11)
- Michigan Wolverines (12)
- Louisville Cardinals (15)
- USC Trojans (13)
- LSU Tigers (14)
- Clemson Tigers (17)
- Iowa State Cyclones (18)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (20)
- BYU Cougars (22)
- Texas A&M Aggies (24)
- Boise State Broncos (25)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (19
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (16)
- Washington State Cougars (NR)
- Indiana Hoosiers (NR)
Miami made it out of their game against Virginia Tech with their record unscathed. However, the Hokies proved getting though the ACC slate won't be a walk in the park.
At home, the Hurricanes very nearly suffered a loss to a team that, frankly, hasn't had much of a pulse this season. Cal and Louisville will be licking their lips. And who's to say Florida State won't have their stuff together by the end of October?
Miami still has a clear road to the ACC title and an undefeated record at that, but they've opened the door for teams like Alabama and Penn State to sit ahead of them in the rankings.
If Alabama loses to Georgia (without getting blown out), their loss will be stronger than most top 10 teams' wins. They shouldn't fall far.
Meanwhile, Penn State gets the chance to notch a quality win against Illinois on Saturday. A win there and the Nittany Lions have an argument to rise.
Fortunately for Miami, Oregon has looked shaky in too many games this season. There's no way the Ducks take their place until they take a crack at Ohio State in a few weeks.