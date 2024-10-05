Projected college football rankings after Oregon passes Friday night test, UNLV falls
Week 6 of the college football season got going with more Friday night drama as two ranked teams looked to keep their undefeated seasons alive.
The Oregon Ducks overcame two early interceptions by Dillon Gabriel to handle Michigan State, 31-10.
However, UNLV suffered their first loss in heartbreaking fashion, losing to Syracuse in overtime.
The Rebels may be thinking about that one for a long time if it's what keeps them out of the College Football Playoff (more on that later). They had the Orange stopped in overtime and needing a field goal to extend the game. Then a controversial roughing the passer call gave Syracuse a new set of downs and they scored a walk-off touchdown.
How do Friday night's results impact the college football rankings?
CFB rankings: Projected AP Top 25 after Oregon rolls, UNLV
- Alabama
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Georgia
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Miami
- Missouri
- Michigan
- USC
- Ole Miss
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Kansas State
- Boise State
- Louisville
- Indiana
- Illinois
- Arizona
Oregon drops after a win...again?
Oregon and Penn State were separated by just eight points in the latest AP Top 25. That means the slightest difference in voting could flip their positions.
I've gone ahead and done that for one big reason: The Ducks simply aren't getting the output from Dillon Gabriel that they got from Bo Nix.
Oregon is used to being dropped after wins this season. That's because they haven't passed the eye test. Pulling away to take a 21-0 lead at halftime was certainly a better showing than some of their early season scares. Still, they continue to make critical errors that seem to limit their ceiling.
Gabriel in particular had a rough start with two interceptions at the goal line. Turnovers happen, but he's now thrown three interceptions in the endzone or at the goal line in the last two games. UCLA's Bryan Addison returned his pick 96 yards for a score. It seems the Oregon quarterback didn't learn from that one.
Oregon gets to prove they're capable of going toe-to-toe with Ohio State but right now they don't exactly look like it. The fact that Penn State does doesn't help them in the argument.
UNLV got hosed on the field, will they get hosed in the rankings?
UNLV has a legitimate gripe about the ending of that game. The roughing the passer call was brutal, especially because replay review found there was no targeting. They can void the targeting but not the roughing penalty, which gave Syracuse the oppportunity to win instead of just tie.
The good news for the Rebels is this loss shouldn't eliminate them from the College Football Playoff field. They already have wins over Houston and Kansas in their back pocket and they'll play Boise State in their Mountain West slate. If they win the conference, they'll still have a path to that No. 12 seed.
As for the rankings, there is a chance the Rebels stay in the Top 25 with Texas A&M likely to pick up a loss to Missouri and unknown upsets always lurking around the corner. Having said that, voters are pretty predictable. If you lose, you drop. So, UNLV is likely out for the time being.