Fansided

Projected college football rankings after Florida State survives Clemson upset bid

Florida State needed overtime in Death Valley, but the Seminoles survived a Clemson upset bid. How will the college football rankings look after the big win?

By Cody Williams

Florida State v Clemson
Florida State v Clemson / Isaiah Vazquez/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The Florida State Seminoles keep passing tests. The latest came on Saturday in Week 4 in Death Valley, a place that the program had not won since 2013. And the Clemson Tigers clearly had an upset in mind.

With the college football world getting their first course of the Week 4 buffet of great games, Clemson had Florida State completely on the ropes in this game. In fact, the Tigers had a field goal in the final minutes of regulation that would've given them a 27-24 lead.

But the field goal was missed and the game eventually went to overtime. In the extra frame, Jordan Travis found Keon Coleman for a touchdown on the first possession. Cade Klubnik and the Tigers, however, couldn't answer.

So Florida State ended up with the nail-biting 31-24 win to move to 4-0 and stay undefeated. But how will the college football rankings be affected? Let's take a look.

Projected college football rankings after Florida State survives Clemson upset

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Michigan Wolverines
  3. Florida State Seminoles
  4. Texas Longhorns
  5. USC Trojans
  6. Ohio State Buckeyes
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Washington Huskies
  9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  10. Oregon Ducks
  11. Utah Utes
  12. LSU Tigers
  13. Alabama Crimson Tide
  14. Oregon State Beavers
  15. Ole Miss Rebels
  16. North Carolina Tar Heels
  17. Oklahoma Sooners
  18. Duke Blue Devils
  19. Colorado Buffaloes
  20. Miami Hurricanes
  21. Washington State Cougars
  22. UCLA Bruins
  23. Tennessee Volunteers
  24. Iowa Hawkeyes
  25. Florida Gators

After messing around with Boston College last week, Texas jumped Florida State as they switched at No. 3 and 4. This win for the Seminoles should elevate them back above the Longhorns with now two signature wins to their credit. Texas does have the Alabama win, to be sure. However, they struggled last week too against Wyoming and moved ahead of the Noles. That should be remedied going into Week 5.

Elsewhere in college football, Oklahoma has to move down. Though the Sooners have rolled at times this season, they were pedestrian at best against Cincinnati in Week 4. With the way that teams like UNC have played to this point as well, it's hard not to question OU a bit an knock them slightly down in the rankings.

Next. SL 25 best stadiums to watch a college football game. 25 best stadiums to watch a college football game. dark

Home/College Football Rankings