Projected college football rankings after Florida State survives Clemson upset bid
Florida State needed overtime in Death Valley, but the Seminoles survived a Clemson upset bid. How will the college football rankings look after the big win?
The Florida State Seminoles keep passing tests. The latest came on Saturday in Week 4 in Death Valley, a place that the program had not won since 2013. And the Clemson Tigers clearly had an upset in mind.
With the college football world getting their first course of the Week 4 buffet of great games, Clemson had Florida State completely on the ropes in this game. In fact, the Tigers had a field goal in the final minutes of regulation that would've given them a 27-24 lead.
But the field goal was missed and the game eventually went to overtime. In the extra frame, Jordan Travis found Keon Coleman for a touchdown on the first possession. Cade Klubnik and the Tigers, however, couldn't answer.
So Florida State ended up with the nail-biting 31-24 win to move to 4-0 and stay undefeated. But how will the college football rankings be affected? Let's take a look.
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Florida State Seminoles
- Texas Longhorns
- USC Trojans
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Oregon Ducks
- Utah Utes
- LSU Tigers
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Oregon State Beavers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Duke Blue Devils
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Miami Hurricanes
- Washington State Cougars
- UCLA Bruins
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Florida Gators
After messing around with Boston College last week, Texas jumped Florida State as they switched at No. 3 and 4. This win for the Seminoles should elevate them back above the Longhorns with now two signature wins to their credit. Texas does have the Alabama win, to be sure. However, they struggled last week too against Wyoming and moved ahead of the Noles. That should be remedied going into Week 5.
Elsewhere in college football, Oklahoma has to move down. Though the Sooners have rolled at times this season, they were pedestrian at best against Cincinnati in Week 4. With the way that teams like UNC have played to this point as well, it's hard not to question OU a bit an knock them slightly down in the rankings.