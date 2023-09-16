Projected college football rankings after Missouri upsets Kansas State, Florida State escapes
Missouri knocked off Kansas State in Columbia with a 61-yards last-second field goal to pull off the upset. Now the college football rankings will be shaken up.
Whenever college football fans saw that Kansas State was less than a touchdown favorite on the road against what many believed to be a middling Missouri Tigers team, eyebrows were raised. Even in a regional rivalry game, that seemed far too curious to ignore. And sure enough, the oddsmakers were right again.
The No. 15-ranked Kansas State Wildcats found themselves in an absolute dogfight against the Tigers basically from the start. Missouri answered an opening touchdown quickly and then went into halftim up 17-14. After losing the lead, they took it back with one of many big plays from wide receiver Luther Burden III midway through the fourth quarter.
K-State then tied the game with just over five minutes remaining. That allowed Mizzou to methodically drive and get into the edge of field goal range. Eli Drinkwitz then went for the win, sending kicker Harrison Mevis out to kick from 61 yards out.
For the longest field goal made in SEC history, he drilled it through the uprights and just over the crossbar as time expired to give Missouri the upset win.
After the Missouri upset win over Kansas State -- and with Florida State struggling against Boston College as well -- let's take a look at our projected college football rankings to see where the Wildcats fall -- and if the Tigers can jump into the Top 25.
Projected college football rankings after Missouri upsets Kansas State
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Texas Longhorns
- Florida State Seminoles
- USC Trojans
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Utah Utes
- Oregon Ducks
- LSU Tigers
- Oregon State Beavers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Oklahoma Sooners
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Duke Blue Devils
- Miami Hurricanes
- Washington State Cougars
- UCLA Bruins
- Missouri Tigers
- Kansas State Wildcats
It turns out that Missouri might simply be better than expected. But I also wouldn't feel right dropping K-State out of the college football rankings. They lost on the road at the last second to a good team. In my book, they're worthy of essentially bumping Iowa out as the Tigers jump into the Top 25.
As for Florida State, the near-loss to Boston College in Chestnut Hill will cost them the No. 3 spot in the rankings. They can make that up next week with a statement win at Clemson, but that was not the performance anyone expected from the Seminoles in Week 3.