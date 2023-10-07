Fansided

Projected college football rankings after Oklahoma downs Texas, Ohio State runs away

Texas got clipped by rival Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown, Ohio State survived an early Maryland upset bid and we have our projected college football rankings.

By Cody Williams

Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs with the
Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs with the / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Texas was back. But after the Red River Showdown, that might be called into question -- but there are far fewer questions about the rival Oklahoma Sooners now.

On Saturday in Dallas outside of the Texas State Fair, it was a chaotic affair between Oklahoma and Texas, a game that went back-and-forth throughout. Steve Sarkisian elected for a late field goal to give the Longhorns a 30-27 lead with just over a minute left, but that turned out to be a fatefully bad call.

Dillon Gabriel led Oklahoma down the field rapidly with a masterful drive, resulting in a touchdown. Quinn Ewers and Co. tried to muster up a final Hail Mary, but it wasn't to be, giving the Sooners the 34-30 win and moving them to 6-0.

Elsewhere in the early slate, Ohio State survived a nasty upset scare from Maryland early to pull away for a win. Meanwhile, LSU was able to stave off Missouri and avoid a two-game losing streak.

So how will the college football rankings look after this? Let's check out our Top 25 projections.

Projected college football rankings after Oklahoma upsets Texas

  1. Georgia Bulldogs
  2. Michigan Wolverines
  3. Oklahoma Sooners
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes
  5. Florida State Seminoles
  6. Penn State Nittany Lions
  7. Washington Huskies
  8. Oregon Ducks
  9. Texas Longhorns
  10. USC Trojans
  11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  12. Alabama Crimson Tide
  13. Washington State Cougars
  14. North Carolina Tar Heels
  15. Oregon State Beavers
  16. Ole Miss Rebels
  17. Miami Hurricanes
  18. Utah Utes
  19. Duke Blue Devils
  20. Kentucky Wildcats
  21. Tennessee Volunteers
  22. LSU Tigers
  23. Fresno State Bulldogs
  24. Louisville Cardinals
  25. Texas A&M Aggies

With the Alabama win in their back pocket and a neutral-site loss to Oklahoma, I don't see Texas dropping out of the Top 10. However, with the Sooners more than proving themselves in Red River, they re now 6-0 and should take the Longhorns' place as a Top 3 team in the college football rankings.

Missouri taking its first loss of the season knocks them out of the Top 25, while Ohio State ultimately stays put after getting the 37-17 win over the Terps.

There is still a lot of change coming to the college football rankings, though, as Georgia-Kentucky, Alabama-Texas A&M, Notre Dame-Louisville and more could still bring more chaos to Saturday in Week 6.

