Projected college football rankings after Oklahoma downs Texas, Ohio State runs away
Texas got clipped by rival Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown, Ohio State survived an early Maryland upset bid and we have our projected college football rankings.
Texas was back. But after the Red River Showdown, that might be called into question -- but there are far fewer questions about the rival Oklahoma Sooners now.
On Saturday in Dallas outside of the Texas State Fair, it was a chaotic affair between Oklahoma and Texas, a game that went back-and-forth throughout. Steve Sarkisian elected for a late field goal to give the Longhorns a 30-27 lead with just over a minute left, but that turned out to be a fatefully bad call.
Dillon Gabriel led Oklahoma down the field rapidly with a masterful drive, resulting in a touchdown. Quinn Ewers and Co. tried to muster up a final Hail Mary, but it wasn't to be, giving the Sooners the 34-30 win and moving them to 6-0.
Elsewhere in the early slate, Ohio State survived a nasty upset scare from Maryland early to pull away for a win. Meanwhile, LSU was able to stave off Missouri and avoid a two-game losing streak.
So how will the college football rankings look after this? Let's check out our Top 25 projections.
Projected college football rankings after Oklahoma upsets Texas
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Florida State Seminoles
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Longhorns
- USC Trojans
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Washington State Cougars
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oregon State Beavers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Miami Hurricanes
- Utah Utes
- Duke Blue Devils
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Tennessee Volunteers
- LSU Tigers
- Fresno State Bulldogs
- Louisville Cardinals
- Texas A&M Aggies
With the Alabama win in their back pocket and a neutral-site loss to Oklahoma, I don't see Texas dropping out of the Top 10. However, with the Sooners more than proving themselves in Red River, they re now 6-0 and should take the Longhorns' place as a Top 3 team in the college football rankings.
Missouri taking its first loss of the season knocks them out of the Top 25, while Ohio State ultimately stays put after getting the 37-17 win over the Terps.
There is still a lot of change coming to the college football rankings, though, as Georgia-Kentucky, Alabama-Texas A&M, Notre Dame-Louisville and more could still bring more chaos to Saturday in Week 6.